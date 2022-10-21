Kansas vs Baylor: Time, Channel, Preview

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Waco TX to take on the Baylor Bears. Here’s how to catch all of the action:

The Numbers

Kansas Jayhawks (5-2, 2-2 Big 12)

Baylor Bears (3-3, 1-2 Big 12)

Line: Baylor -10

Weather: 62 Partly Cloudy

How to Watch

Time: Saturday October 22 11 AM CST

McLane Stadium, Waco TX

TV: ESPN 2

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts