Kansas vs Baylor: Time, Channel, Preview

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Waco TX to take on the Baylor Bears. Here’s how to catch all of the action:
The Numbers
- Kansas Jayhawks (5-2, 2-2 Big 12)
- Baylor Bears (3-3, 1-2 Big 12)
- Line: Baylor -10
- Weather: 62 Partly Cloudy
How to Watch
- Time: Saturday October 22 11 AM CST
- McLane Stadium, Waco TX
- TV: ESPN 2
- Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- Baylor University was co-founded by Robert Emmett Bledsoe Baylor in 1841
- Bill Cosby received an honorary degree from Baylor in 2003. It was rescinded in 2015
- Former Congressman and hairstyle icon Trey Gowdy graduated from Baylor in 1986
