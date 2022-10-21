 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kansas vs Baylor: Time, Channel, Preview

How to watch Kansas Jayhawks vs Baylor Bears

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 13 Baylor at West Virginia Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Waco TX to take on the Baylor Bears. Here’s how to catch all of the action:

The Numbers

  • Kansas Jayhawks (5-2, 2-2 Big 12)
  • Baylor Bears (3-3, 1-2 Big 12)
  • Line: Baylor -10
  • Weather: 62 Partly Cloudy

How to Watch

Fun Facts

  • Baylor University was co-founded by Robert Emmett Bledsoe Baylor in 1841
  • Bill Cosby received an honorary degree from Baylor in 2003. It was rescinded in 2015
  • Former Congressman and hairstyle icon Trey Gowdy graduated from Baylor in 1986

