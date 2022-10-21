Big 12 Football Week 8 Picks

Last Week: 0-4

Overall: 23-24-1

Kansas @ Baylor (-9.5) Sat. 11:00 ESPN2 Baylor 31-28

What do we expect from Baylor? To me, they have been a disappointment this season. Looking at the SP+ rating of Baylor and other teams KU has played this season, KU is facing Iowa State’s defense and West Virginia’s offense. Considering those were both close, and fortunate wins for the Jayhawks, it is going to be a tough test. For the first time this season, I will not take KU to win outright, though I want to. The Jayhawks need their bye week to heal the injured and regroup and Baylor has had over a week to prepare. The game is in Waco. I think it is a third loss in a row for the Jayhawks, but I think they will cover.

West Virginia @ Texas Tech (-6) Sat. 2:00 FS1 Texas Tech 44-41

Cons from a West Virginia perspective: Texas Tech enters Saturday’s game on a three-game winning streak against West Virginia. The Mountaineers make the longest trip of the conference season to Lubbock. The Red Raiders are coming off their bye week.

Pros from a West Virginia perspective: Coming off a mini-bye week having played last Thursday. Probably the better team.

To me, the cons for West Virginia outweigh the pros, so I am taking Tech to win, but I think West Virginia to cover,

Texas @ Okla. State (-6) Sat. 2:30 ABC Texas 42-38

Is it just me or does this line seem way off? I am actually kind of surprised Oklahoma State is favored, much less by 6 points. The Cowboys are at home, but what other advantage do they have? They do a good job of getting out to big leads and then they have to hang on to win. The best team they have faced this season is probably TCU and they lost, a game they had well in hand after 10 minutes. Statistically, Texas is the best team the Cowboys have played this season. I will take the Longhorns.

K-State @ TCU (-3.5) Sat. 7:00 FS1 TCU 33-27

It is a battle of the purple pests in Fort Worth on Saturday night. The Wildcats have won three in a row against the Frogs. I still cannot trust Adrain Martinez. I do not have much to say here except that TCU is the better team and should be a bigger favorite. Give me TCU and I will give the points