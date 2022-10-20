Notebook: United Kingdom Mauls Liz Truss

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson shows off title ring at Big 12 media days; Bill Self talks all things hoops | KUsports.com Mobile

Kansas City, Missouri — Kansas basketball coach Bill Self has talked a lot recently about turning the page from the 2021-22 national championship season and locking in completely on the season ahead.

Kansas women’s basketball players happy to share 2022-23 goals with anyone who will listen | KUsports.com Mobile

Never was that more evident than last Friday at Late Night in the Phog, where Kansas coach Brandon Schneider told the Allen Fieldhouse crowd that his team would be ranked in the top 20 this season, would contend for a Big 12 title and would be ready to make some noise in the postseason next March.

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold says KU QB Jalon Daniels, CB Cobee Bryant did not practice Tuesday | KUsports.com Mobile

Leipold noted that Phelps — KU’s leading sack man, with six — played 15 snaps in last Saturday’s loss at Oklahoma, during which OU ran 100 offensive plays. Without Phelps on the field, KU’s defense struggled to generate much of a pass rush, leaving Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel plenty of opportunities to attack and make plays in his first game back from his own injury-related absence.

Eraser Dust

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after failed budget and market turmoil

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday following a failed tax-cutting budget that rocked financial markets and which led to a revolt within her own Conservative Party.

In Los Angeles, Politics Are More Complex Than a Racist Recording Indicates - The New York Times

Recently leaked audio of Latino leaders exposed their ambition to gain power. But loyalties don’t always follow racial lines in the city’s most Latino district.

Judge: Trump knew his Georgia voting fraud stats were inaccurate

“The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public,” wrote U.S. District Judge David O. Carter. “The court finds that these emails are sufficiently related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States.”

Liam Gallagher says “horrible little man” Noel won’t let him use Oasis songs in his new documentary

The sibling rivalry between Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher continues. Liam has a documentary coming out November about the two big Knebworth shows he played this summer that were a tip of the hat to the ones Oasis performed there in 1996. Only thing is, as Stereogum points out, Noel Gallagher won't let Liam use any Oasis songs (which Noel wrote) in the film.

NASA’s Webb Takes Star-Filled Portrait of Pillars of Creation | NASA

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured a lush, highly detailed landscape – the iconic Pillars of Creation – where new stars are forming within dense clouds of gas and dust. The three-dimensional pillars look like majestic rock formations, but are far more permeable. These columns are made up of cool interstellar gas and dust that appear – at times – semi-transparent in near-infrared light.

Bigfork Community Players ‘Odd Couple’ in final weekend | Daily Inter Lake

The Bigfork Community Players' production of “The Odd Couple” by Neil Simon continues this weekend in Bigfork at the Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available at the Pocketstone Cafe, Bigfork Drug, at the door, and online at bigforkcommunityplayers.com.

The End of Netflix Password Sharing Is Coming - CNET

Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up and will start charging accounts for password sharing early next year, instituting a system that add fees to your plan for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside your household use your membership.

ImagineIF board looks at relocating Kalispell library branch | Daily Inter Lake

The ImagineIF Board of Trustees are calling a special meeting Thursday to discuss moving the Kalispell branch of the library into the Gateway West Mall, along with a few other county entities.

MLB playoffs: Padres come back from early deficit vs. Phillies, pour on runs to win NLCS Game 2 and even series

When the Padres bats get going, they really get going. After falling behind 4-0 early in Game 2, San Diego stormed back, flipping the script in a five-run fifth inning that echoed their decisive rally against the Dodgers. Austin Nola and Juan Soto doubled in runs to end Phillies starter Aaron Nola's day, and the scoring didn't stop against the bullpen. The Padres wound up with an 8-5 win to even up the NLCS as it heads to Philadelphia.

First known Neanderthal family found in cave in Russia - The Washington Post

The Neanderthal clan — including a father and his daughter — perished together about 54,000 years ago, according to a study.