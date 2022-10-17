Notebook: Oklahoma Mauls Kansas

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas football falls out of AP Top 25 after second consecutive loss | KUsports.com Mobile

KU fell out of this week’s AP Top 25 after a 52-42 loss at Oklahoma over the weekend.

Former Kansas big man Mitch Lightfoot headed to Germany to start pro career | KUsports.com Mobile

“I think I’ll be over there about seven months,” Lightfoot said Friday at Late Night. “The season’s already started, I’m kind of a little late on it, but I’m pumped. It’s going to be cool.”

Oklahoma rolls over No. 19 Kansas, 52-42 | KUsports.com Mobile

“I love seeing our guys in victory formation there at the end,” OU coach Brent Venables said after the win. “It was a good, hard-fought win, dragging ourselves off the mat and getting back on the saddle.”

National championship banner steals the show at Late Night in the Phog | KUsports.com Mobile

But at 8:10 p.m., the moment that everyone at Late Night in the Phog was waiting for arrived. A new national championship banner officially went up inside Allen Fieldhouse. Technically, it was the third banner to be unveiled on Friday night. They also sent up another Big 12 title banner and the 2022 Final Four banner.

Eraser Dust

Republicans Gain Edge as Voters Worry About Economy, Times/Siena Poll Finds - The New York Times

With elections next month, independents, especially women, are swinging to the G.O.P. despite Democrats’ focus on abortion rights. Disapproval of President Biden seems to be hurting his party.

Radioactive waste found at Missouri elementary school : NPR

FLORISSANT, Mo. — There is significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in suburban St. Louis where nuclear weapons were produced during World War II, according to a new report by environmental investigation consultants.

Kari Lake refuses to say whether she would accept loss in Arizona election

Lake pivoted to attack her Democratic opponent, state Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. She then said twice, "I’m going to win the election, and I will accept that result," before she continued her attacks against Hobbs.

Liam Gallagher announces new 'Knebworth 22' documentary

“To have played to multiple generations at the same venue so many years apart was beyond Biblical. I’m so glad that we documented it. Knebworth for me was and always will be a celebration of the fans as well as the music. Enjoy the film and let’s do it again in another 26 years. LG x.”

The sleeper state Republicans are targeting to win the Senate - POLITICO

While other GOP nominees are countering reports that they have encouraged abortions, killed puppies or waffled on the 2020 election being legitimate, O’Dea has been talking non-stop about soaring inflation.

Ukrainian refugees make a new life in Whitefish | Daily Inter Lake

Born and raised in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, less than 30 miles from the Russian border, the pair of successful lawyers are making new life in Whitefish after watching their beloved home systematically destroyed by missile strikes and bombing since the Russian invasion began in February.

Kids were thrilled when a monster truck was at their school

KALISPELL — The kids at Edgerton Elementary School in Kalispell had a unique opportunity to see a monster truck up close and ask the driver all their burning questions.

BTS K-Pop stars to do military service in South Korea

The group's seven members will all fulfill their requirement to serve and not seek any further delays or special exemptions, BigHit Music said in a statement. It said that oldest member Jin will be the first to serve, with the stars to reconvene as a group again around 2025 after fulfilling their service commitment.

Tennessee fined $100K after fans storm field following win over Alabama

Unfortunately, the behavior was against the league’s access to competition area policy. UT officials will now pay the price of $100,000.

Kanye West to acquire Parler | CNN Business

Parler’s parent company announced the deal on Monday morning, saying West had made “a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again.”