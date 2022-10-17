KU Sports Calendar for the Week of October 17, 2022

Looking Ahead (October 17 through October 23)
Monday:
Women’s Golf host Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational, Lawrence KS
Men’s Golf at Big 12 Match Play, Houston, TX
Tennis at W25 Fort Worth, Fort Worth, TX
Tuesday:
Softball v Crowder Junior College, Lawrence, KS 5:00
Wednesday:
Volleyball v West Virginia, Morgantown, WV 4:00 ESPNU
Friday:
Swim and Dive v Lindenwood and South Dakota 5:00
Soccer v K-State, Manhattan, KS 7:00
Saturday:
Rowing at Head of the Charles, Cambridge, MA
Swim and Dive v Lindenwood and South Dakota 11:00
Football v Baylor, Waco, TX 11:00
Baseball v Dallas Baptist, Tulsa, OK 2:00
Looking Back (October 2 through October 9)
Wednesday:
Volleyball beats TCU in straight sets.
Thursday:
Tennis at ITA Regional Championship.
Soccer takes down OU 3-1.
Friday:
A new banner is revealed and Mario gives away money at Late Night in the Phog.
Saturday:
Cross Country both men and women grab 21st place at Weis-Crockett Invitational.
Football whacked by OU 52-42.
Volleyball beat Texas Tech in 5 sets.
Sunday:
Soccer drops match 2-1 to Texas Tech.
