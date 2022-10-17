 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

KU Sports Calendar for the Week of October 17, 2022

Soccer and Volleyball find success

By TimReddin
/ new
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Events Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Looking Ahead (October 17 through October 23)

Monday:

Women’s Golf host Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational, Lawrence KS

Men’s Golf at Big 12 Match Play, Houston, TX

Tennis at W25 Fort Worth, Fort Worth, TX

Tuesday:

Softball v Crowder Junior College, Lawrence, KS 5:00

Wednesday:

Volleyball v West Virginia, Morgantown, WV 4:00 ESPNU

Friday:

Swim and Dive v Lindenwood and South Dakota 5:00

Soccer v K-State, Manhattan, KS 7:00

Saturday:

Rowing at Head of the Charles, Cambridge, MA

Swim and Dive v Lindenwood and South Dakota 11:00

Football v Baylor, Waco, TX 11:00

Baseball v Dallas Baptist, Tulsa, OK 2:00

Looking Back (October 2 through October 9)

Wednesday:

Volleyball beats TCU in straight sets.

Thursday:

Tennis at ITA Regional Championship.

Soccer takes down OU 3-1.

Friday:

A new banner is revealed and Mario gives away money at Late Night in the Phog.

Saturday:

Cross Country both men and women grab 21st place at Weis-Crockett Invitational.

Football whacked by OU 52-42.

Volleyball beat Texas Tech in 5 sets.

Sunday:

Soccer drops match 2-1 to Texas Tech.

Posts of interest:

https://twitter.com/KUWSoccer/status/1580967749190393857

https://twitter.com/KU_Football/status/1580607634838720513

More From Rock Chalk Talk

Loading comments...