Ranking the Big 12 College Towns

There are many ways to rank college towns. You can do nightlife, community involvement, activities and other descriptors. But I think that is all nonsense. There is only one true measure of a city and is how long the line is at Taco Bell. See, I live in a county with over 100,000 people and currently we have 1 Taco Bell. This means that anytime you are jonesing for a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, you have to wait in line for a half hour or more.
So that got me thinking. There needs to be a way to judge towns based on their Taco Bell Population Density or TBPD for short. This being a Kansas Jayhawk blog, we might as well see which Big 12 town has the lowest TBPD. Note on the numbers, population figures are taken from Google and Taco Bells are only counted if they are located in the actual town. So Taco Bells in the nearby suburb do not count.
Big 12 College Towns
|College Town
|Population
|# of Taco Bells
|TBPD
|Lawrence, KS
|97,348
|3
|32,449
|Manhattan, KS
|55,045
|2
|27,523
|Ames, IA
|66,361
|1
|66,361
|Morgantown, WV
|30,953
|3
|10,317
|Stillwater, OK
|50,183
|1
|50,183
|Norman, OK
|124,086
|5
|24,086
|Waco, TX
|137,779
|5
|27,556
|Fort Worth, TX
|892,221
|15
|59,221
|Lubbock, TX
|257,013
|8
|32,127
|Austin, TX
|965,872
|16
|60,367
There you have it. Morgantown is the best town in the Big 12 and Ames is the worst. Let’s look at our future conference mates:
Future Big 12 College Towns
|College Town
|Population
|# of Taco Bells
|TBPD
|Provo, UT
|116,886
|4
|29,222
|Houston, TX
|2,313,000
|64
|36,140
|Cincinnati, OH
|303,687
|11
|27,607
|Orlando, FL
|284,817
|21
|13,562
Orlando is no Morgantown but if their TBPD is any indication, they’ll fit in well in the Big 12.
