Ranking the Big 12 College Towns

There are many ways to rank college towns. You can do nightlife, community involvement, activities and other descriptors. But I think that is all nonsense. There is only one true measure of a city and is how long the line is at Taco Bell. See, I live in a county with over 100,000 people and currently we have 1 Taco Bell. This means that anytime you are jonesing for a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, you have to wait in line for a half hour or more.

So that got me thinking. There needs to be a way to judge towns based on their Taco Bell Population Density or TBPD for short. This being a Kansas Jayhawk blog, we might as well see which Big 12 town has the lowest TBPD. Note on the numbers, population figures are taken from Google and Taco Bells are only counted if they are located in the actual town. So Taco Bells in the nearby suburb do not count.

Big 12 College Towns College Town Population # of Taco Bells TBPD College Town Population # of Taco Bells TBPD Lawrence, KS 97,348 3 32,449 Manhattan, KS 55,045 2 27,523 Ames, IA 66,361 1 66,361 Morgantown, WV 30,953 3 10,317 Stillwater, OK 50,183 1 50,183 Norman, OK 124,086 5 24,086 Waco, TX 137,779 5 27,556 Fort Worth, TX 892,221 15 59,221 Lubbock, TX 257,013 8 32,127 Austin, TX 965,872 16 60,367

There you have it. Morgantown is the best town in the Big 12 and Ames is the worst. Let’s look at our future conference mates:

Future Big 12 College Towns College Town Population # of Taco Bells TBPD College Town Population # of Taco Bells TBPD Provo, UT 116,886 4 29,222 Houston, TX 2,313,000 64 36,140 Cincinnati, OH 303,687 11 27,607 Orlando, FL 284,817 21 13,562

Orlando is no Morgantown but if their TBPD is any indication, they’ll fit in well in the Big 12.