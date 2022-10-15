Oklahoma Defeats Kansas 52-42

The Oklahoma Sooners topped the Kansas Jayhawks in a high scoring affair, 52-42. Backup quarterback Jason Bean took over for the injured Jalon Daniels. Bean threw for 265 yards, 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

The Kansas running backs had a decent day rushing 2 touchdowns and 165 yards. Devin Neal had a game high 46 yard run. The Kansas wide receivers combined for 4 touchdowns and 265 total yards.

On the defensive end, Hayden Hatcher recovered not one but 2 fumbles. That was the lone bright spot as the KU defense forced Oklahoma to punt only 1 time.

The injury ridden Jayhawks suffer their 2nd straight loss as they travel to Baylor next Saturday.