How to Watch: Kansas at Oklahoma

Will Kansas get the upset on the road?

By fizzle406
Syndication: The Oklahoman BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Norman, OK to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. David has already given his in depth preview, which you should all read. Here’s how to watch:

The Numbers

#19 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1 Big 12)

Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12)

Line: -8.5 Oklahoma

Weather: 58 and partly cloudy

How to Watch

Saturday, October 15 at 11 AM CST

Norman OK Memorial Stadium 86,000)

TV: ESPN 2

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Fun Facts

  • There are 5 Taco Bells in Norman OK
  • As of the 2020 Census, the population of Norman was 124,086
  • That means there are 24,817 residents per Taco Bell in Norman
  • The Flaming Lips came from Norman, OK

