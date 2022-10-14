How to Watch: Kansas at Oklahoma

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Norman, OK to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. David has already given his in depth preview, which you should all read. Here’s how to watch:

The Numbers

#19 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1 Big 12)

Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12)

Line: -8.5 Oklahoma

Weather: 58 and partly cloudy

How to Watch

Saturday, October 15 at 11 AM CST

Norman OK Memorial Stadium 86,000)

TV: ESPN 2

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Fun Facts