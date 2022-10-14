Notebook: Kansas Ready to Maul Late Night in the Phog

The Rock Chalkboard

“That’s probably a good place for us to be,” Self said Thursday a few hours after the poll was released.

Banner unveiling, ring ceremony to be focal point of Kansas basketball's Late Night in the Phog | KUsports.com Mobile

“(This) will be the best Late Night we’ve had since 2008,” Self said Thursday. “Late Night is special for a lot of reasons, but it’s primarily to tip off a new season. This year’s Late Night’s special for a totally different reason, you know dropping a banner and having guys get national championship rings. Those don’t fall off trees. That’s something that every university would take great pride in and certainly we’ll do that (Friday).”

Eraser Dust

‘He is required to answer’: January 6 committee subpoenas Donald Trump after final bombshell public hearing | The Independent

The House 6 January select committee on Thursday voted to issue a subpoena demanding testimony from the man whose actions have been at the centre of the nine-member panel’s investigation over the last year: former president Donald Trump.

Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz avoids death penalty

Jurors recommended life in prison for the Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz Thursday after the final vote for the death penalty was not unanimous.

Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict | Reuters

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has vowed to fight a nearly $1 billion defamation verdict against him, but experts say neither bankruptcy nor an appeal of a Connecticut jury’s findings on Wednesday are likely to salvage his personal fortune and media empire.

Liam Gallagher x Clarks Originals Rambler Release | HYPEBEAST

Ex-Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has a uniform loved by many — think Stone Island jacket, slim-fitting Levi’s and a pair of his own adidas Spezial sneakers. Only now, there’s a new shoe on the collaborative block, as LG has joined forces with Clarks Originals to revive the archival Rambler silhouette.

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump request over seized documents | Reuters

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to have an independent arbiter vet classified documents that were seized by the FBI from his Florida home as part of his legal battle against investigators probing his handling of sensitive government records.

Kalispell Logan Health Imagine a Day fundraiser hits big | KECI

“Whenever we do something inaugural, it’s going to be our best and our worst in the same year. We’ll only get better from this, but so excited with the participation and just the energy that’s been behind it,” said Logan Health Foundation president Joe McLafferty. “It’s fantastic, the messaging that’s come from it, what we’ve learned about our heroes who work here, ourselves within the foundation, we’ve been able to share with the community, and that’s a big win.”

Kroger agrees to buy Albertsons for $24.6 billion

Kroger is the second-largest grocer by market share in the United States, behind Walmart

, and Albertsons is fourth, after Costco

. Together, Kroger and Albertsons would be a closer second to Walmart.

Inflation Report Seals Case for 0.75-Point Fed Rate Rise in November - WSJ

Another uncomfortably high inflation reading for September is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to increase interest rates by 0.75 percentage point at its meeting next month.

Kim Kardashian Not Stepping In to Help Kanye During Apparent Mental Health Episode

Sources familiar with the situation tell us Kim has totally removed herself from the situation with Kanye ... and hasn't spoken directly to him in weeks. We're told in times past, even when Kim and her family were the targets of his attacks -- she'd be there to help him until he was mentally sound again.