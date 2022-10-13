4 Star PG Elmarko Jackson Signs with Kansas

Elmarko Jackson announced his signing with the Kansas Jayhawks Thursday night. Per 247 Sports, Jackson is the 18th overall prospect and the 4th best PG in the 2023 Class. The 6’3” 185 pound Jackson comes from South Kent School in South Kent, CT. Jackson picked Kansas over Texas, Notre Dame, Miami, and Villanova.

Reading over various scouting reports on Elmarko, the one term that I keep seeing is toughness. He likes to drive to the basket and doesn’t seem to be afraid of contract. Scouting reports state that while he could stand to improve his 3 point shot, he has made strides in decision making and using his physical gifts to his advantage. Tough combo guards tend to do pretty well for Bill Self at the University of Kansas.

Jackson will join 4 star fellow 2023 recruits Chris Johnson and Jamari McDowell. Check out some of his highlights below.