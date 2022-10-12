Notebook: Update on Jalon Daniels, Kinda

The Rock Chalkboard

Elmarko Jackson to announce his college decision Thursday on 247Sports

Elmarko Jackson, No. 18 in the national class of 2023, will announce his college commitment Thursday night at 8pm live on the 247Sports Channel.

Lance Leipold provides update on Jalon Daniels' status for Oklahoma

Kansas football quarterback Jalon Daniels is doubtful for KU’s road trip to Oklahoma this weekend with a shoulder injury, Lance Leipold said on Tuesday. Daniels has not practiced with the team so far this week, which includes KU’s first team practices of the game week on Monday and Tuesday morning. If Daniels cannot play on Saturday, senior quarterback Jason Bean will be in line to start his first game since Nov. 6 of last season when KU played against Kansas State in Week 9.

Kansas wide receiver Trevor Wilson back with the team following suspension

Kansas football wide receiver Trevor Wilson has officially re-joined the team, Lance Leipold said on Tuesday. Wilson has been practicing with the team this week ahead of KU's trip to face Oklahoma. The redshirt junior was initially suspended indefinitely by KU after Wilson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon back on August 26. This past Friday, the case was dismissed due to a lack of probable cause. In the end, Wilson was suspended for the first six games of KU's 2022 season.

WATCH: Lance Leipold provides team updates, looks ahead to Oklahoma during weekly press conference

Kansas football (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season on Saturday with a game against Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12). KU dropped its first game of the season — a 38-31 loss to TCU — over the weekend. It was a close game in which KU had the chance to go on a potential game-winning drive but its comeback bid came up just short. Oklahoma, on the other hand, was blown out for the second straight week. Oklahoma lost to arch-rival Texas 49-0. The loss comes after Oklahoma lost to TCU 55-24. Over the last three games, Oklahoma's defense has allowed 145 total points (48.3 points per game).

Eraser Dust

Biden: I don't think Putin will use nuclear weapons - POLITICO

President Joe Biden continued to explain and modify his warning about nuclear “Armageddon” from Russia, a stark suggestion about the potential for escalation in Russia’s war against Ukraine he made last week.

Biden warns there will be 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia after oil production cut

"There’s going to be some consequences for what they’ve done with Russia," Biden said of Saudi Arabia in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. “I’m not going to get into what I’d consider and what I have in mind. But there will be — there will be consequences.”

Tulsi Gabbard’s ties to secretive cult may explain her perplexing political journey | The Independent

Tulsi Gabbard has staked out extreme positions on LGBT+ rights, spread disinformation about Ukrainian biolabs, and claimed she was being shadowbanned by Big Tech while using her vast social media footprint to label Joe Biden a “warmonger”.

McConnell ignores Trump's attacks and says 'I have the votes' in quest to make history | CNN Politics

“I have the votes,” the Senate GOP leader said bluntly, indicating he’s locked down enough support to claim a new feat: The longest-serving Senate party leader ever, a record held by Democrat Mike Mansfield for more than four decades and which McConnell would surpass in the next Congress.

Jurors in Parkland shooter trial expected to begin deliberations to determine if Nikolas Cruz will receive the death sentence | CNN

Should jurors recommend the death sentence, their decision must be unanimous, or Nikolas Cruz will receive life in prison without the possibility of parole. If the jury does recommend death, the final decision rests with Judge Scherer, who could choose to follow the recommendation or sentence Cruz to life.

Feds arrest alleged drug dealer in Kalispell, seize thousands of fentanyl pills | Whitefish Pilot

Federal prosecutors say authorities seized about 12,000 fentanyl pills during the arrest this week of a Mexican national in Kalispell wanted for allegedly trafficking the deadly drug in the Flathead Valley.

Murder, She Wrote star Angela Lansbury dies at 96 - BBC News

"The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles," the family said.

Early Martian life forms may have doomed themselves: study

Mars’ microorganisms were likely flourishing just under its crust, gobbling up the hydrogen in its atmosphere, around 3.7 billion years ago, according to the study published in the scientific journal Nature on Monday. But the depletion of the planet’s hydrogen may have caused an ice age that led to their extinction, the study says.