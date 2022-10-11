Notebook: Game Time Set for KU/Oklahoma

The Rock Chalkboard

Lawrence, KU track legend and Olympic gold medalist Bill Nieder dies at 89 | KUsports.com Mobile

Former Lawrence high school legend and University of Kansas shot put standout Bill Nieder, who held significant records in the event at both schools, died last week, his family confirmed to the Journal-World.

KU-Baylor football clash in Waco set for 11 a.m. kickoff on Oct. 22, Jayhawks' 3rd early start in a row | KUsports.com Mobile

The 19th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks are staying in the 11 a.m. kickoff slot for a while longer.

Notebook: ESPN's 'College GameDay' takes over Kansas before TCU game | KUsports.com Mobile

ESPN broadcast its flagship college football show, "College GameDay," from the south end of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday morning before No. 19 Kansas' 38-31 loss to No. 17 TCU, bringing together students, members of the community and fans of the sport from across the country.

Jalon Daniels' injury overshadows Kansas' loss to TCU, its first of season | KUsports.com Mobile

The quarterback, whose strong performances were a large reason why the Jayhawks were looking to start 6-0 for the first time since 2007, is uncertain to be able to play in the Jayhawks' next game, Saturday at Oklahoma.

Eraser Dust

Pro-Russian hackers take credit for cyberattacks on U.S. airport websites : NPR

A pro-Russian hacker group is taking credit for temporarily taking down several U.S. airport websites on Monday, though there appeared to be no impact on flight operations.

Blur's Graham Coxon says he'd be happy to get Oasis back together

And Coxon then added that he was excited about the prospect of Pulp getting back together and he’d be happy to see Oasis reunite. “That would be fun [seeing Pulp return]. Just need Oasis to do it. Knock those brothers’ heads together,” he said.

The Simpsons' Scariest Treehouse of Horror Is Terrifying

For the most part, the Treehouse of Horror episodes of The Simpsons are comedies first. While they may parody horror movie clichés and dump the characters into more surreal and supernatural settings, the shorts are traditionally defined by their sense of humor. There's haunting imagery in some shorts -- like the nuclear-war ravaged remains of the town in "The HΩmega Man" from Season 9's "Treehouse of Horror VIII" -- but the focus remains on comedy.

Biden's about to turn 80. Don't expect a blowout birthday bash. - POLITICO

President Joe Biden will turn 80 years old next month, becoming the first commander-in-chief to become an octogenarian while in office. The Nov. 20 birthday will come two weeks after the midterms and will likely intensify scrutiny of Biden’s health and speculation as to whether he will seek another term.

Supreme Court to hear case that could raise price of pork | AP News

The case before the court on Tuesday involves California’s Proposition 12, which voters passed in 2018. It said that pork sold in the state needs to come from pigs whose mothers were raised with at least 24 square feet of space, including the ability to lie down and turn around. That rules out the confined “gestation crates,” metal enclosures that are common in the pork industry.

Kalispell leaf pickup underway | Daily Inter Lake

In an effort to provide more effective and efficient leaf collection services, the Kalispell Public Works Department is instituting the leaf collection period this fall from Oct. 10 through Nov. 18.

Kanye West news: Ted Cruz mocks AOC for calling out rapper’s posts as Twitter and Instagram keep bans | The Independent

Republican senator Ted Cruz criticised congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she joined a chorus of celebrities like John Legend, Lizzo and Jamie Lee Curtis in condemning Kanye West‘s anti-semitic remarks.

Chiefs rally for win over Raiders on 'Monday Night Football'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — That’s why you kick the extra point, instead of going for two and the win.

Davante Adams apologizes to man he shoved to the ground after game - ProFootballTalk

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams apologized after Monday night’s game for shoving a man to the ground as he exited the field.

Ancient Mars May Have Been Teeming With Life, Until It Drove Climate Change That Caused Its Demise

If there ever was life on Mars – and that’s a huge “if” – conditions during the planet’s infancy most likely would have supported it, according to a new research study led by scientists from the University of Arizona.

Why today's girls are so anxious and depressed | CNN

That’s not true today. Girls are growing with a rising number of external pressures, making their transition into teen and adulthood far more psychologically disturbing than it used to be. Research shows sharp spikes in depression and anxiety among girls in recent years, at rates notably higher than boys.