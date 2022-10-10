Notebook: A Recap of TCU

The Rock Chalkboard

Despite the result, Saturday shows how far Kansas football has come under Lance Leipold

As KU football fans began to leave their suites at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, one comment from a fan could be heard throughout the back stairwell. KU had just dropped its first game of the season, a 38-31 loss to TCU, ending the Jayhawks’ undefeated start to the season. KU’s first 5-0 start since 2009 in fact. But by now you know the numbers behind the Jayhawks’ blistering start to year two of the Lance Leipold era.

Tight end Mason Fairchild 'made some big plays' on his way to a career performance vs. TCU

In the second quarter of an eventual 38-31 loss to TCU, the offense had little to show with zero points and only 68 total yards. With a big play required to jump-start KU’s fourth drive, quarterback Jalon Daniels threw a strike down the middle of the field with Mason Fairchild his intended target. Fairchild turned his head to the right to look for the ball but didn’t see it, so he made a split-second adjustment to turn left, stick his hands out and reeled in the catch with the ball almost completely even with his body. Although the drive would end with a Daniels fumble at the one-yard line, the big play proved to be one of several big plays Fairchild produced in a career day for the senior

Podcast: Sorting through a busy Saturday in Lawrence, where KU goes after loss to TCU

Kansas dropped its first game of the 2022 season on Saturday, falling to TCU 38-31. Kevin Flaherty joins the show as we break down all aspects of the game and answer fan questions. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.

Kansas football still ranked in both weekly polls despite TCU loss

Kansas football is still ranked in the weekly polls, despite losing its first game of the season on Saturday. KU entered Saturday's game against TCU ranked No. 19 in the AP Poll and No. 17 in the Coaches Poll. Despite a close 38-31 loss, KU will enter its Week 7 game against Oklahoma ranked No. 19 in the AP Poll and No. 20 in the Coaches Poll. In the AP Poll, KU is above Texas (No. 21) and behind Kansas State (No. 17). In the Coaches Poll, KU is ranked ahead of Baylor (No. 23) and Texas (No. 24). KU's game at Oklahoma will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and be televised on ESPN 2.

Sunday Snap Judgments and Big 12 Rankings

The 2022 is moving along. Week Six has come and gone, and there was plenty of excitement around the nation, including in the Big 12 Conference. Just like we have each of the last few seasons, we'll give a weekly breakdown of what we watched across the league. We'll talk The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly before getting to our Actually Accomplished Rankings. Take a look below, and share your thoughts in the comments.

Lance Leipold provides postgame update on Jalon Daniels' injury

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels missed the second half of KU's 38-31 loss to TCU with a shoulder injury, Lance Leipold said postgame. The play happened as Daniels scrambled to his right on a third down and six from the TCU 17-yard line. Daniels couldn’t find a receiver and was eventually tackled Jamoi Hodge, who landed directly on Daniels as he tackled the quarterback.

Eraser Dust

Liam Gallagher shares emotive post about new video for 'Too Good For Giving Up' and mental health

Gallagher shared a clip of both the song – which appears on his latest album, ‘C’mon, You Know‘ – and its new video on social media today. It was accompanied by a post that explained how he’d teamed up with ‘Talk Club’ for the release.

Bernanke, two other Americans win Nobel Prize in economics - The Washington Post

Ben Bernanke, the former Fed chair, Douglas W. Diamond of the University of Chicago and Philip H. Dybvig of Washington University in St. Louis were awarded the prize for research on banks and financial crises.

Los Angeles Council members face calls to resign over racist remarks

Details: Martinez referred to a white councilmember's child, who is Black, as "ese changuito," or that little monkey, during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, according to the leaked audio of a nearly year-old conversation.

The politics of Biden's marijuana pardons

Why it matters: It’s the latest in a steady stream of small policy gifts to persuade the Democratic base that Biden has kept the promises on the 2020 campaign trail.

North Carolina governor pushes to legalize marijuana possession after Biden pardons: 'End this stigma' | Fox News

"Conviction of simple possession can mar people's records for life and maybe even prevent them from getting a job," Cooper told a Friday task force meeting on racial equity and criminal justice. "The General Assembly didn't pass your recommendations on this last session, but I believe they should. North Carolina should take steps to end this stigma."

Local Leaders Meet to Discuss Increase in Homelessness - Flathead Beacon

Members of the community, public officials and representatives from across Flathead County met on Oct. 6 at the Flathead Warming Center to address the growing homelessness crisis in the valley. The meeting, which was facilitated by Kyle Waterman, current chair of the education and outreach committee for Collaborative Housing Solutions of Northwest Montana, brought together numerous nonprofit groups and sought to begin a conversation surrounding how the valley can better address the needs of its unhoused residents. Advocates outlined a vision for the valley’s future that includes improved mental health, addiction and housing services, as well as streamlined public communications about available resources and a reduced dependency on law enforcement to respond to homelessness concerns.

Twitter locked Kanye West’s account after anti-Semitic tweet, users demand ‘permanent ban’ | The Independent

On the heels of having his Instagram restricted after sharing anti-Semitic posts, Kanye West has now violated Twitter’s rules with an anti-Semitic tweet that’s since been removed and promtped calls to “permanently ban” him from the platform.

Are late dinners making us sick? New research says yes | Salon.com

It's news to no one that what we eat is important for our health. But scientists are increasingly learning that when we eat may be nearly as important — and two of their biggest recent findings may forever change how we think about dinner.

Dnoll is in Spain News

ÉCIJA, SPAIN | THE LIVE-IN TOURIST

What if you got a whole city to yourself? With the infatuation of visiting only the “best” places, the places constantly featured in those instagram videos where someone is fluffing her giant dress or where you have to actually wait in a line to get a view of a cliff side, it’s nice to go somewhere no one else goes. We’ve mapped out some quick day trips from Sevilla during our time here and Écija was our first venture out of the city. Apparently no one else was going there. Perfect.

PALACIO DE LAS DUEÑAS | THE LIVE-IN TOURIST

This place is no longer a secret. When we were in Sevilla for an extended time at the beginning of 2014, we didn’t even know that this place existed. After all, it was still a private residence. But after opening its doors to tourists in 2016, the Palacio de las Dueñas has become one of the must see sights in Sevilla.

THE TAPA CHRONICLES, PART 2 | THE LIVE-IN TOURIST

We ordered our drinks amidst the chaos and were ready to go. My wife had a house vermouth and I ordered a vino de naranja, an aged white wine with macerated oranges. Off to a good start. But the people come to Bar Santa Ana not only for the ambiance and free flowing cervezas (they changed the kegs at least once, maybe twice while we were there) but also for the chicharrones which are said to be among the best in the city. I’d have to agree. They were crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. But what made the chicharrones at Bar Santa Ana so good is the seasoning. It’s salty but tangy, kind of like an American dry barbeque rub, but with Spanish flavors. They were really tasty and we’ll go back for more soon.

THE TAPA CHRONICLES, PART 1 | THE LIVE-IN TOURIST

It’s no secret that the people in Sevilla (and all of Spain for that matter) love to eat and drink. Bars, restaurants, cafes, abacerías, and tabernas are packed every day, morning, day, and night. Large groups out for a night on the town, couples swooning over each other, families, people of all ages, it doesn’t matter. Everyone is out. Places are full for breakfast between 9 and 11am, lunch between 1:30 and 3pm, and dinner and tapas from 9pm until well past midnight. And I can’t forget the magical merienda time from about 5pm to 6:30 where a beverage and sweet snack is the norm. Spaniards love to eat and they seem to be doing it constantly.

