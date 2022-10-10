 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

KU Sports Calendar for the Week of October 10, 2022

Busy day coming up Saturday

By TimReddin
Looking Ahead (October 10 through October 16)

Wednesday:

Volleyball v TCU, Lawrence, KS 6:30

Thursday:

Tennis at ITA Regional Championship, Stillwater, OK

Soccer v OU, Lawrence, KS 7:00 ESPN+

Friday:

Men’s and Women’s Basketball: Late Night in the Phog

Saturday:

Cross Country Weis-Crockett Invitational, Stillwater, OK 9:30

Football v OU, Norman, OK 11:00 ESPN2

Softball Intrasquad scrimmage, Lawrence, KS 1:00

Volleyball v Texas Tech, Lawrence, KS 1:00

Baseball v Nebraska (Exhibition) Lawrence, KS, 4:00

Sunday:

Soccer v Texas Tech, Lawrence, KS 1:00 ESPN+

Looking Back (October 2 through October 9)

Monday:

Men’s Golf: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Esme Hamilton T5, Team 7/11

Women’s Golf: Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Esme Hamilton T14 +8, Team last

Thursday:

Softball beats Butler CC in an exhibition.

Soccer drops match to Baylor on 90th-minute goal.

Friday:

Tennis: Jayhawks singles both fall to Iowa State. Double teams advance

Volleyball drops match Iowa State in 5 sets

Saturday:

Football mauled by TCU 38-31

Sunday:

Soccer falls to Texas 2-0 in Austin

