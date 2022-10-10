KU Sports Calendar for the Week of October 10, 2022

Looking Ahead (October 10 through October 16)
Wednesday:
Volleyball v TCU, Lawrence, KS 6:30
Thursday:
Tennis at ITA Regional Championship, Stillwater, OK
Soccer v OU, Lawrence, KS 7:00 ESPN+
Friday:
Men’s and Women’s Basketball: Late Night in the Phog
Saturday:
Cross Country Weis-Crockett Invitational, Stillwater, OK 9:30
Football v OU, Norman, OK 11:00 ESPN2
Softball Intrasquad scrimmage, Lawrence, KS 1:00
Volleyball v Texas Tech, Lawrence, KS 1:00
Baseball v Nebraska (Exhibition) Lawrence, KS, 4:00
Sunday:
Soccer v Texas Tech, Lawrence, KS 1:00 ESPN+
Looking Back (October 2 through October 9)
Monday:
Men’s Golf: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Esme Hamilton T5, Team 7/11
Women’s Golf: Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Esme Hamilton T14 +8, Team last
Thursday:
Softball beats Butler CC in an exhibition.
Soccer drops match to Baylor on 90th-minute goal.
Friday:
Tennis: Jayhawks singles both fall to Iowa State. Double teams advance
Volleyball drops match Iowa State in 5 sets
Saturday:
Football mauled by TCU 38-31
Sunday:
Soccer falls to Texas 2-0 in Austin
Posts of interest:
Hey @SportsCenter, we think you should see this ⛳️ #SCTop10— Kansas Men's Golf (@KUMensGolf) October 4, 2022
220 yard hole-out for @gunnar_broin to re-take the lead at the @BlessingsCI!
@GolfChannel pic.twitter.com/FMN86RwoDK
"I love breathing." - @RylanChilders— Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) October 7, 2022
Us too, Rylan pic.twitter.com/f2mx8Q1sPJ
— Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) October 4, 2022
Shira Elinav and Lexi Watts each received conference honors for their performances last week!
➝ https://t.co/jY01ans6BV pic.twitter.com/BBCypOb2KS
Throwing the questions this week at WR @LjArnold318— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 7, 2022
100-Yard Walk with Lawrence Arnold, presented by @KUHospital pic.twitter.com/MTEpffhxzQ
Loading comments...