Kansas Survives Iowa State

The Kansas Jayhawk defense came up huge in an ugly 14-11 win over Iowa State. Iowa State freshman kicker Jace Gilbert had a rough afternoon with 3 missed field goals, including one at the end of the 4th quarter that would have tied the game. With today’s win, Kansas will be ranked in the top 25 tomorrow for the first time since 2009.

Kansas scored first in the second quarter off of a 4 yard acrobatic run by Daniel Hishaw Jr and never gave up that lead. Later in the second, Kansas intercepted the ball to set up a Jalon Daniels TD run. This was the last score the red hot Jayhawk offense would make this game. Iowa State answered and managed to convert the 2 point conversion after a muffed snapped on the extra point.

After halftime, the Jayhawk offense seemed to run out of steam. Fortunately the KU defense was able to come up big to shut down Iowa State. Penalties and missed field goals make this a game both teams would like to move on from.

A scary moment occurred in the 4th quarter when Daniel Hinshaw Jr had to be carted off the field after what looked to be a hamstring injury. At the time of this writing, no update has been given on his condition.

No matter how we got here, the Kansas Jayhawk Football team is 5-0 and will be ranked in the top 25. Good teams win ugly. Sometimes the football gods smile on you and today was one of those days. My 11 year old will wake up tomorrow to see a number next to the Kansas Jayhawk’s name for the first time in his life. No matter how we got to 5-0, no matter what it looked like, we are here. Celebrate this win and make sure to enjoy the ride.