The Gameday Mauling: 10.1.2022

Ian arrives in North Carolina after bringing flooding, damage to South Carolina; death toll rises in Florida

Ian weakened to a post-tropical storm Friday evening, the National Hurricane Center said, hours after making landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm was moving inland over North Carolina overnight Friday, bringing the potential of flash flooding and gusty winds to that state.

Florida hospital without running water faces crisis after Hurricane Ian

Staffers at the Health Park Medical Center in Fort Myers told NBC News that the facility's running water went out Wednesday and hasn't yet been restored. If water service isn't back soon, the workers said, they fear disease outbreaks and infections in the wake of the storm.

DeSantis’s pleas for hurricane aid raise hackles amid vast partisan divide | Hurricane Ian | The Guardian

DeSantis announced at a press conference on Friday morning that public donations to the state’s disaster fund had surpassed $12m, coincidentally the same amount he was allocated from the state budget, funded by interest on federal Covid relief payments, for a controversial migrant-removal program.

Britain’s Financial Disaster Is a Warning to the World - WSJ

A toxic mix of politics, inflation and higher interest rates is threatening the financial system in the U.K., sending a shock wave through global markets and providing a warning to governments everywhere of the dangers of the new economic era we are entering.

Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska at 40: "tales of ordinary people driven to commit unspeakable acts" | Louder

It was after a draining 10-day road trip from New Jersey to Los Angeles that Bruce Springsteen walked into a psychiatrist’s office for the first time, started talking and burst into tears. At the age of 32, decades of pent-up feelings came flooding uncontrollably to the surface. Suddenly, the demons he’d been trying to outrun had finally caught up and came “spewing like an oil spill… [with the] black sludge threatening to smother” him.

It was against this backdrop that the masterpiece that is his 1982 debut solo album Nebraska was written and recorded, dipped in the ooze of the sludge that he confided to biographer Dave Marsh had left him feeling suicidal.

Paramedics Did CPR on Coolio For 45 Minutes Before He Died—His Cause of Death Revealed

How did Coolio die? Though his cause of death has not officially been released, it’s believed he died of a heart attack. According to CNN, emergency responders answered a call at 4 p.m. local time for a medical emergency, they found Coolio unresponsive and performed “resuscitation efforts for approximately 45 minutes,” Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed. The patient “was determined dead just before 5:00 p.m.” Forty to 50 percent of heart attacks present with a “fatal event”, according to Dr. Chawla on LiveWell. “People ignore symptoms, which are usually taking place for weeks or months before finally having a heart attack with complete blockage. At that point, the heart isn’t getting blood and it can go into a life-threatening rhythm, which presents as cardiac arrest.”

Supreme Court to grapple with race, elections amid Roe ruling fallout

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court will grapple with race, LGBTQ rights and election rules in a fraught new term that begins Monday, even as the justices and the nation wrestle with the fallout from the decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Hospital names award after Winslow Nichols | Daily Inter Lake

Beginning this school year, Logan Health will be renaming their Today’s Achievers, Tomorrow’s Leaders program after Winslow Nichols, one of the program’s first award winners. Winslow, who was chosen as the winner in February of 2020 while a junior at Columbia Falls High School, tragically died on June 7 this year in a climbing accident on Mount Brown in Glacier National Park.

First seasonal flu cases confirmed in Flathead County

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) reports two type A influenza cases have been confirmed at that one person was hospitalized.

Kalispell Chamber Considers Relocating - Flathead Beacon

While most people in Depot Park keep to themselves, Chamber President and CEO Lorraine Clarno told city councilors in September that there are certain individuals who exhibit unstable behavior, resulting in unsafe situations and has led staff to consider relocating the chamber.

Car crashes into Kalispell Holiday Inn Express | KECI

General manager Robert Hall said the car crashed into the south end of the building and tore through three rooms.

No guests were in the rooms at the time of the crash, but some guests were eating breakfast on a nearby patio and witnessed the accident.

Trevor Noah's 'Daily Show' Host Spot Could Be Filled by Roy Wood Jr

Roy Wood Jr. could soon get a serious promotion over at Comedy Central ... we're told he's in the running to take over for Trevor Noah as the next host on "The Daily Show."