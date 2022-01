Kansas and Texas Tech meet up in Lubbock in Big 12 play.

Click here for a more information on how to watch and some fun facts going into the matchup between KU and OSU.

Click here for some expert predictions regarding the game tonight.

Click here for an in-depth preview of the matchup between these two teams.

Kansas is coming off a 74-63 road win at Oklahoma State, while Texas Tech is coming off a 51-47 road loss at Iowa State.

It’s about gametime, so...

RCJH