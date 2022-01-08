 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to Watch: Kansas at Texas Tech

New, 1 comment

KU hits the road again for another Big 12 matchup.

By Mike.Plank
NCAA Basketball: Nevada at Kansas Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas hits the road in conference play again, this time to west Texas to visit the Red Raiders of Texas Tech in Lubbock.

Kansas enters the contest with a ranking of #6 by the AP, while Texas Tech comes in at #25. KenPom has the Jayhawks at #4 and the Raiders at #20. The preseason conference coaches poll picked Tech to finish 4th in the Big 12 this year.

Kansas leads the all-time series 39-6 over Texas Tech. The most recent meeting was a 67-61 KU win in Allen Fieldhouse in February of last year.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(6) Kansas: 12-1, 1-0 Big 12

Texas Tech: 10-3, 0-1 Big 12

Line: KU -4.5

How to Watch

Saturday, Jan 8, 3:00 p.m. CST

Lubbock, TX: United Supermarkets Arena (15,000)

TV: ESPN2

- Jon Sciambi (Play-by-Play), Fran Fraschilla (Analyst)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (cable subscription required)

Fun Facts

Texas Tech is the first AP top-25 team KU will face this season. Bill Self is just 26-24 while at KU in road games against top-25 teams.

Kansas still leads the Big 12 in scoring offense, field goal percentage, and 3-point percentage.

While the last four KU-TT matchups have been decided by six points or less, KU is still 6-2 against Tech over the last eight meetings, and 22-2 over the last 24 meetings.

More From Rock Chalk Talk

Loading comments...