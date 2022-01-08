Kansas Jayhawks Basketball Predictions: Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Kansas Jayhawks are halfway through a 2-game road stretch to open conference play, with a hard-fought win over Oklahoma State earlier in the week being followed up with a tough game against #25 Texas Tech in Lubbock. Given the defensive prowess of the Red Raiders and the Jayhawks' penchant for long offensive droughts, do we need to be worried about a 1-1 start to the conference slate?

Take a look at what our staff thinks, and then leave your own prediction in the comments below!

Kyle_Davis21: The question of this game is do you think Texas Tech can score enough points to keep up with Kansas? The Red Raiders are 68th in offensive efficiency according to KenPom, but I think those numbers are a bit skewed. Tech has played more games against teams 314th and worse nationally (5) than teams in the top 100 (4). And in those top-100 games, Tech is 1-3 having scored 68, 57, 55, and 47 points respectively. Meanwhile, Kansas was not clicking (and was quite sloppy) against Oklahoma State on Tuesday and scored 74 points. KU has scored 70+ points in every game this season and I don’t think Tech can get to 70 in this game. Kansas 72, Texas Tech 61

Fizzle406: Back to back road games in the best conference in America eh? If we avoid missing 20 straight shots i think we have a good shot. Kansas 69, Texas tech 68

Brendan: I know Texas Tech may get a few pieces back for this game, but I’m not entirely sure it’s going to matter. Tech’s defense is very good, but I’m still trusting the KU offense in this one (and, piggybacking on Fizzle’s comment, I trust there won’t be an ice age-like cold streak in this one). Give me KU’s firepower in what I do think will be a competitive game. Kansas 76, Texas Tech 66

Andy Mitts: If you thought the end of the first half was ugly against Oklahoma State, you better brace yourself for this Texas Tech game. Every game I’ve watched that they play has been PAINFUL, as the Red Raiders both force their opponents into a lot of turnovers and also turn it over a bunch themselves. This will be a great opportunity to pad some defensive stats. The question will be how big of a hjt the offensive efficiency numbers take. I think it will be close, and a lot of Kansas fans are going to be upset by how the Jayhawks look in the win. Kansas 65, Texas Tech 61