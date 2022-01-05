Notebook: Poor Shooting Mauls KU but KU Mauls OSU

The Rock Chalk Board

'He played his butt off' - How KU big man David McCormack responded to coming off the bench in win over Oklahoma State | KUsports.com

“I’m not a psychologist,” Self said when asked after Tuesday’s game about McCormack’s response. “But I think I (saw) a motivated guy. Sometimes the best way to be motivated is not to think and to get mad. And I think he was probably more enthused to play because he was pissed. And I don’t think that’s all bad. I thought he did a really good job. A really good job.”

Notebook: Remy Martin plays, Mitch Lightfoot starts in 74-63 Kansas win at Oklahoma State | KUsports.com

Stillwater, Okla. — Kansas senior Remy Martin was back in the starting lineup during the sixth-ranked Jayhawks' 74-63 win at Oklahoma State on Tuesday night, bringing a sense of the old with the new to the Jayhawks’ starting five.

Quick Gamer: Kansas recovers with strong 2nd half in 74-63 win at Oklahoma State | KUsports.com

Despite 43% shooting from the floor and a scoreless drought of nearly 10 minutes — including the final 9:12 of the first half — the Jayhawks (12-1 overall, 1-0 Big 12) found a way to win with some timely buckets and much better poise in the second half.

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield to have shoulder surgery ASAP, won't play Sunday

"I've continued to lay it out on the line when I haven't been healthy and tried to fight for our guys," said Mayfield, who's been playing with a harness on the shoulder to prevent it from popping out of place. "Now it's time for me to start looking at what's in the best interest of me and my health."

Oklahoma Sooners freshman wide receiver Mario Williams announces intention to enter transfer portal

His best game of the season came in a 52-21 victory over Texas Tech on Oct. 30, when he had 100 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

Novak Djokovic needs to prove vaccine exemption ahead of Australian Open or go home - Australian PM

The exemption allows the top-ranked Djokovic entry to the tournament regardless of his vaccination status for COVID-19, a subject he has declined to clarify amid months of speculation he could miss the season-opening major unless he can prove he's had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

Russell Westbrook has first turnover-free game since 2016 as Los Angeles Lakers outlast Sacramento Kings

LOS ANGELES -- Russell Westbrook bounced back from his nine-turnover outing on Sunday by committing zero miscues in the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-114 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, the first time the point guard protected the ball that well in nearly six years.

Forest House - Flathead Beacon

After selling his business in the Denver area, the owners of Forest House knew they wanted a fresh start in a mountain town. Having more time on their hands, the family hit the road and committed to “van life” for a year. Like frontiersman before them, they were in search of a new horizon and a fresh beginning. Having visited Whitefish briefly, it was on their list of places to return and explore. It took just one more visit and the homeowners were sold… and after several home tours and many almost(s), the traveling family stumbled across an unassuming wooded lot, that with a little imagination would eventually become their forever home.

Trial begins for Kalispell man accused of killing wife | Daily Inter Lake

A jury trial for a Kalispell man accused of brutally killing his wife in 2020 got underway this week at the Flathead County District Court.

Macron Under Fire for Vowing to Make Unvaccinated Miserable - The New York Times

The president’s comments caused an uproar in Parliament as the government is trying to pass a bill to tighten the eligibility of France’s health pass, less than four months before the presidential election.

Reality Star Who Sells Her Farts in Jars Pivots to Selling NFTs

A reality TV star who sells her farts in jars has decided to stop selling them, despite making $1,000 per jar. But fans of her work shouldn’t worry too much. She’s still going to sell her farts as non-fungible tokens, more commonly known as NFTs.

Gal Gadot says 'Imagine' video was in 'poor taste' - CNN

In an interview with InStyle for the magazine's February issue, the "Wonder Woman" actress said the video -- which also featured the likes of Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan and Natalie Portman singing the classic John Lennon song -- had "all pure intentions," but she acknowledged that it was "in poor taste."

Flathead Valley Continues to Chart Record-setting Residential Growth - Flathead Beacon

At the close of 2020, Kalispell’s planning and building department charted a banner year for residential and multi-family permits, effectively doubling the already-high bar the city set in 2019.