Kansas at Oklahoma State Open Thread

By Mike.Plank
NCAA Basketball: Missouri at Kansas Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas and Oklahoma State meet up in Stillwater for the conference opener for both programs.

Click here for a more information on how to watch and some fun facts going into the matchup between KU and OSU.

Click here for some expert predictions regarding the game tonight.

Click here for an in-depth preview of the matchup between these two teams.

Kansas is coming off a 76-67 home win over George Mason, while Oklahoma State hasn’t played since Dec 18, a 72-61 loss at Houston.

It’s about gametime, so...

