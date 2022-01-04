Kansas Jayhawks Basketball Predictions: Oklahoma State Cowboys

The conference season officially starts for the Kansas Jayhawks tonight, as they go on the road to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater. Given the house of horrors that Gallagher-Iba has been, are the Jayhawks in danger of losing their long winning streak in conference openers?

Take a look at what our staff thinks, and then leave your own prediction in the comments below!

Kyle_Davis21: This is a really tough one to predict. Will Oklahoma State be rusty and out of shape from not playing since Dec. 18 or fresh and motivated? Will the Cowboys have all their pieces? If Remy isn’t 100%, I could see the offense struggle again and there have been so many cases of weird games in Stillwater. I think Kansas wins, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s by 20, but I’ll say it’s closer. Kansas 76, Oklahoma State 65

dnoll5: I’m going to be honest and let everyone know that I have no idea how good OSU is. None. They’ve apparently had some covid cases that will again affect them tonight, so I’ll take the Mitch Lightfoot led Jayhawks to win. Kansas 69, Oklahoma State 60.

Andy Mitts: It’s tough to know what to expect here, because while Kansas is dealing with underperformers and people coming back from injury, we don’t even know which Oklahoma State players are actually going to be available. Additionally, while there isn’t a combination of players on the roster that really worries me in this game, but it IS at Gallagher-Iba, a place of nightmares. I think Kansas pulls this one off, but it’s not going to be comfortable. Kansas 73, Oklahoma State 67.