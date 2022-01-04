How to Watch: Kansas at Oklahoma State

Kansas hits the road for its conference opener as the Jayhawks meet up with Oklahoma State in Stillwater.
Kansas enters the contest with a ranking of #6 by the AP, while Oklahoma State comes in unranked. KenPom has the Jayhawks at #4 and the Cowboys at #52. The preseason conference coaches poll picked OSU to finish 5th in the Big 12 this year.
Kansas leads the all-time series 119-60 over Oklahoma State. The most recent meeting was a 78-66 KU win in Allen Fieldhouse in February of last year.
Here are the essentials:
The Numbers
(6) Kansas: 11-1, 0-0 Big 12
Oklahoma State: 7-4, 0-0 Big 12
Line: KU -6.5
How to Watch
Tuesday, Jan 4, 8:00 p.m. CST
Stillwater, OK: Gallagher-Iba Areana (13,611)
TV: ESPN2
- Mark Neely (Play-by-Play), Chris Spatola (Analyst)
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)
Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (cable subscription required)
Fun Facts
Kansas still leads the Big 12 in scoring offense, field goal percentage, and 3-point percentage.
KU is just .500 all-time at Gallagher-Iba (36-36).
Since Oklahoma State became the first Big 12 program to sweep a season series from KU in 2018, the Jayhawks are 5-1 against the Cowboys.
KU has led at halftime in all 12 games so far this season.
KU has won 30-straight conference openers dating back to the 1991-92 season. 18 of those have come on the road.
