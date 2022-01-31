Kansas Jayhawks Basketball Predictions: Iowa State Hawkeyes

Editor’s Note: Yes, that thing you came to point out, we know that it’s wrong. That other one too. We don’t care. It’s our last day, we decided to have as much fun as we could with our final article. Plus, honestly, your reactions make it all worth it and more.

Unless you are living under a rock, everyone should know by now that there are some big changes happening around here. But before staff members start riding off into the sunset of their RCT careers, we got the gang together for one more prediction article, and it seems only fitting that it’s against the old RCT nemesis: The Hawkeyes who hail from Iowa State.

After a super close game in Allen Fieldhouse a couple weeks ago, it’s time for the return game up in Ames, and those guys from up north are still a bit steamed about the last one. Is that the recipe for a second straight defeat for the good guys?

Take a look at what our staff thinks, and then leave your own prediction in the comments below!

Kyle_Davis21: If Kansas would have beaten Kentucky, I was going to pick the Jayhawks to lose here because it felt that things were going to even out eventually. But now, I can’t see KU laying an egg after Saturday’s rude awakening. If the Jayhawks do, then there are bigger issues. I’m not sure Kansas is running away with this one, but I’ll say the Jayhawks do enough to win. Kansas 68, Iowa State 63

mikevilleKS1:

dnoll5: I’m going to think of that Kentucky game as one that Bill Self knew didn’t matter in the conference scheme of things. Yes, I’m pulling the wool over my eyes, thank you very much. And for that reason, I think KU will bounce back and beat Iowa State up in boo land, but it won’t be pretty. Kansas 70, Iowa State 65.

Fizzle406: This could be a tough one. Playing in Iowa City is never easy. The fans spend all year long living in the worst state in the country and one night a year they have a break to take all of that pent up anger from driving on crappy roads, looking at ugly scenery, and just experiencing Iowa, and they unleash it all at once at Kansas. You’d be angry too if you had to live in Iowa. The fans will be amped. KU has looked like butt the last couple of games. I think the one loss from the weekend turns into two tonight. Iowa State 77, Kansas 69

Brendan: There’s two ways this game could unfold: Either the Jayhawks have hit a wall and the Kentucky loss was the start of a slide, or they use that embarrassment as a wake-up call and come out feisty against Iowa State. I’m not going to suddenly stop being an optimist, so I’ll lean with the latter. Maybe we’ll even get a full game without a horrifying rotation this time. Kansas 74, Iowa State 73

Andy Mitts: While I realize that nobody should be hitting the panic button on the season yet, news came out today that, despite all of Bill Self’s protestations to the contrary, Remy Martin actually IS still dealing with a knee injury. Given the real possibility that he won’t play at all this game, and the “shocking” revelation that David McCormack has been playing through a foot injury (again), it’s hard to think that Kansas is going to have a good game. The main thing that gives me hope is the fact that Ochai doesn’t seem to be the kind of guy that is going to let himself get embarrassed two games in a row, and Christian Braun HAS to get it turned around sometime, right? Unfortunately, I just don’t think it will be enough on the road. Hawkeyes 72, Kansas 69

