How to Watch: Kentucky at Kansas

After 5 days to recover from a 2OT game on Big Monday, the Kansas Jayhawks are back in action at home against a fellow blue-blood in the Kentucky Wildcats.

Kansas enters the contest with a ranking of #5 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, while Kentucky comes in at #12 in the AP Poll, and #13 in the Coaches Poll. KenPom has the Jayhawks at #9 and the Wildcats at #8.

Kentucky leads the all-time series 23-10. Kentucky has won 4 of the last 5 meetings between these two teams.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(5) Kansas: 17-2, 10-0 Home

(12/13) Kentucky: 16-4, 2-3 Road

Line: KU -5.0

How to Watch

Saturday, Jan 29, 5:00 p.m. CST

Lawrence, KS: Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)

TV: ESPN

- Dan Schulman (Play-by-Play), Jay Bilas (Analyst), Holly Rowe (Reporter)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Fun Facts

In case you haven’t heard, this game is between the two winningest teams in NCAA basketball history. Kentucky is first at 2,343 wins and Kansas is second at 2,340 wins.

Tonight’s matchup features the top 2 offensive rebounders in the country, according to Kenpom’s Offensive Rebounding rate. Kansas’ David McCormack is #1, with Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe #2.

Kansas has a 5-3 record in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, including a 2-1 edge over Kentucky and a 4-0 record at home.