Notebook: Wiggins Mauls All Star Selection

The Rock Chalkboard

'Fun game' awaits Kansas with Kentucky coming to town, but Jayhawks still focused on Big 12 race, too | KUsports.com

Any time blue blood programs Kansas and Kentucky get together, it automatically is considered a big game.

Former Jayhawks Wiggins, Embiid named starters for 2022 NBA All-Star Game | KUsports.com

Golden State's Andrew Wiggins was voted to his first All-Star Game, with Memphis guard Ja Morant also set for his debut.

Bits o Chalk

LeBron James, Kevin Durant named captains again for All-Star Game as starter pool announced

James, who now has been a captain in each of the five years the NBA has used the current system to pick its teams, and Durant, who is one for a second straight year, earned the honor by finishing with more fan votes than anyone in their respective conferences.

Los Angeles Lakers' Carmelo Anthony calls fans' taunting in loss to Sixers 'unacceptable'

With 7 minutes, 1 second left in the fourth quarter, Anthony confronted a fan standing behind the row of courtside seats near center court at Wells Fargo Center. Anthony said afterward that the fan referred to him as "boy."

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid pays New Orleans Pelicans rookie Jose Alvarado's fine after spat

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is listed as 7 feet tall, 280 pounds, and might be even bigger than those measurements. Meanwhile, New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado might be generously listed as 6 feet tall, 179 pounds.

Eraser Dust

Does Oasis’ Definitely, Maybe, Encapsulate The Post-Covid Attitude We Need? - Clunk Magazine

‘Definitely, Maybe’, is the voice for the majority who feel they need to scream to be heard—even then, the chances of being heard are depressingly unlikely. This is a mindset that has been concreted into the people, especially the youth. Imagine, it’s the summer, Boris has announced another lockdown, but you and your friends are in a dirty field somewhere, drugs, alcohol, everything that encapsulates freedom that has been robbed from us for so long. Now, who can you picture on that stage? Personally, I see a group of, loud-mouthed, angry, lads from Manchester with a “Fuck off” attitude.

Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden visit to discuss infrastructure - CNN

There had been 10 "minor injures," Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones said, and three people were transported from the scene. None of the injuries were life-threatening, he said. Three or four vehicles were on the bridge when it fell, Jones said.

Ukraine crisis: Biden warns Russia may invade next month - BBC News

"President Biden said that there is a distinct possibility that the Russians could invade Ukraine in February," White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said.

Anti-work subreddit moderator fired in fallout from disastrous Fox News interview | The Independent

The popular Reddit forum r/antiwork, which focuses on ways to reform exploitative labour systems and in which users commiserate over pandemic working conditions, has removed a moderator following a contentious Fox News interview.

Sarah Palin dines outdoors at restaurant two days after it's revealed she tested positive for Covid-19 - CNN

New York (CNN Business)A Manhattan restaurant where Sarah Palin was spotted dining indoors while unvaccinated over the weekend confirmed that the former Alaska governor returned to dine outdoors on Wednesday, just a few days after testing positive for Covid.

Dresden: Inside the $128 million heist that shocked the world -- and the police chase that followed - CNN Style

It took at least nine hard blows from an ax to smash the glass case in Dresden's historic Green Vault. Once the glass shattered, the two masked thieves grabbed 21 priceless diamond-studded artifacts and disappeared.

New Kalispell library director will result in loss of state funding | KECI

The decision to hire Cummins as the new director will result in a loss of certification from the Montana Library Association, because she doesn't have a master's degree in library science.

With the loss of state certification, the library will also forfeit over $30,000 in state funding.

Forgotten on the Frontlines - Flathead Beacon

Since the pandemic began in 2020, Dahlman has watched hospital capacity fluctuate with numbers often nearing capacity while she’s simultaneously said goodbye to a steady stream of coworkers who have retired early, left to pursue lucrative contracts as temporary travel nurses or changed careers entirely, all because they are burned out.