Rock Chalk Podcast: Big Monday Win Over Texas Tech and Previewing Kentucky

As if the sports weekend wasn’t stressful enough, the Kansas Jayhawks decided to play a 2OT game against Texas Tech in their first Big Monday game of the season. To help break down the action and preview the weekend’s Big 12-SEC Challenge matchup against Kentucky, I’m joined by Derek Johnson of Rock Chalk Sports Talk.

Topics Include:

How worrisome are the offensive lulls?

Trust and Remy Martin

Big minutes from KJ Adams

What to make of Christian Braun

OCHAI AGBAJI

Most intriguing story for the KU-UK matchup

Players who could be unlikely heroes

Key matchups

Big 12-SEC challenge

