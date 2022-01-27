Notebook: Iowa State Mauls Kansas

Biden will get a chance to fill a Supreme Court vacancy. Here's what to expect : NPR

As his domestic agenda is stalled in Congress, tensions are elevated with Russia encroaching on Ukraine and the pandemic is still raging, President Biden will get the chance to deliver on one of his campaign promises — naming the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Kremlin responds to Blinken letter as Putin's next step is watched

While President Vladimir Putin has read the documents and will take time to study them, “it cannot be said that our views were taken into account, or that a readiness to take our concerns into account was demonstrated,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday, Reuters reported.

Yes, Omicron Is Loosening Its Hold. But the Pandemic Has Not Ended. - The New York Times

With spotty immunity in the population and a churn of new variants, the coronavirus is likely to become a persistent but hopefully manageable threat.

Pete Buttigieg releases national strategy to reduce road deaths - The Washington Post

The transportation secretary said the U.S. objective should be to amplify what’s working in places like Hoboken, N.J.

Health department suspends contact tracing, quarantines | Daily Inter Lake

“I knew it was coming, but I didn’t know it was coming this fast,” he said. “I do welcome it. It came at the right time. We never would have been able to catch up.”

Spotify removes Neil Young's music over Joe Rogan dispute

“They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” Young, 76, said in an open letter to his manager and record label that was posted to his Neil Young Archives website on Monday, according to Rolling Stone. NBC News has not seen the original post, and it is unclear why it was removed from Young’s website.

The mysterious fall and harrowing story of an NBA center

It was a long way to the bathroom in the Saitama Super Arena outside Tokyo, and Baynes had gone to use it between the third and fourth quarter. He had to go diagonally across the court, down a hallway and a flight of stairs. It still didn't make sense. Baynes had left running so as not to miss the start of the final frame.

Concerned, one of the staff members went to look for him, tracing Baynes' steps. As he did, the staffer found him. In the locker room on a tile floor near the bathroom, the 6-foot-10 Baynes was sprawled on the floor, blood on his uniform and on the floor from two deep, inexplicable puncture wounds in his upper arm.

Denver Broncos to hire Nathaniel Hackett as head coach, sources say

The Denver Broncos are hiring Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to be their head coach, sources confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Sources - Brooklyn Nets to shun trade-deadline offers for James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets won't listen to trade-deadline overtures for All-NBA guard James Harden, a resolve rooted in Harden's repeated insistences to ownership and management that he is committed to staying and winning a championship with the franchise, sources told ESPN.

Statue of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna placed at crash site on 2-year anniversary of deaths

A statue of the late Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna was placed on the site of their helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Wednesday, two years to the day of the tragic deaths of them and seven others.

KU freshman K.J. Adams makes emphatic statement in win vs. Texas Tech | KUsports.com

"He gives me confidence, tells me, 'You've got this, you've got this,' and just gives me confidence to do what I do," Adams said of Lightfoot's advice. "It was good coming from a leader in that standpoint."

Kansas women's basketball, without Ioanna Chatzileonti, falls at No. 13 Iowa State | KUsports.com

"Not having her for this game, especially when all preparation that had taken place was in regards to having her available and a big part of our plan in terms of offensive attack — having to make some adjustments post-pregame meal is challenging," coach Brandon Schneider told Jimmy Chavez on the Jayhawk Sports Network radio broadcast after the game.