Notebook: Agbaji Mauls Picking Up Steam as NPOY

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji's Player of the Year campaign picks up steam after monster night vs. Texas Tech | KUsports.com

For the second consecutive game, Agbaji went off, scoring a career-high-tying 29 points while willing KU past K-State over the weekend and following that up with a clutch 37-point effort in a double-overtime home win against, of all teams, Texas Tech.

Future Jayhawks Gradey Dick, MJ Rice, Ernest Udeh named McDonald's All-Americans | KUsports.com

Gradey Dick, MJ Rice and big man Ernest Udeh Jr., all earned spots as “Burger Boys,” the modern nickname given to those who are picked for the famed annual all-star game.

Bits o Chalk

Hall of Fame voting winners and losers: David Ortiz gets in, who else got good (or bad) news?

The votes have been tallied and tabulated, and the Baseball Hall of Fame has a new class of one. Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was inducted in his first year with 77.9% of the vote, with Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling all failing to make the 75% cutoff point in their final year of eligibility.

Antonio Brown says he'll pursue legal action against Tampa Bay Buccaneers over release

TAMPA, Fla. -- Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and his attorney, Sean Burstyn, said Tuesday they intend to pursue legal action against the team for releasing Brown after he said he was too injured to continue playing against the New York Jets earlier this month and claimed coach Bruce Arians ignored his pleas to not reenter the game.

No. 1 Auburn Tigers 'didn't play like the best team in the nation' in closer-than-expected victory

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- K.D. Johnson scored 17 points, including five straight within the final 90 seconds, and No. 1 Auburn survived a scare from Missouri, winning 55-54 on Tuesday night in the program's first-ever game as the nation's top-ranked team.

Eraser Dust

San Jose, California, just voted to institute first-in-the-nation gun ownership requirements - CNN

(CNN)The San Jose, California, city council voted Tuesday night to adopt a first-in-the-nation ordinance requiring most gun owners to pay a fee and carry liability insurance, measures aimed at reducing the risk of gun harm by incentivizing safer behavior and easing taxpayers of the financial burden of gun violence.

Ending college affirmative action could have ripple effect for Black, Latino students

Experts say that Black and Latino students would suffer disproportionately if the Supreme Court decides to reverse a long-standing policy on affirmative action programs in the U.S.

Liam Gallagher Trolls Long-Time Rival Damon Albarn By Weighing In On Taylor Swift

Hours ago, Gallagher was asked by separate Twitter users about his thoughts on both Swift and Albarn, and he responded with the same answer for both artists, writing, “Great songwriter.” Somebody else commented, “isn’t it mad Taylor swift and damon are beefing on twitter wtf,” to which Gallagher responded, “Love it,” a reply that’s perhaps indicative of some schadenfreude from Gallagher given that Albarn isn’t exactly coming out of this situation smelling like roses.

Under the Big Sky lineup announced; capacity to be capped | Daily Inter Lake

Produced by Outriders Presents, this year’s festival features indie rock stars Lord Huron, returning outlaw country singer Cody Jinks, psychedelic soul from Austin’s Black Pumas, Nashville’s Margo Price, the bluegrass of Trampled by Turtles, and pop-country crossover Morgan Wade.

Inflation-fighting Fed likely to flag March interest rate hike | Reuters

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is expected on Wednesday to signal plans to raise interest rates in March as it focuses on fighting inflation and sets aside, at least for now, economic risks posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a bout of market volatility, and Western fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Actor Peter Dinklage on Marc Maron’s ‘WTF’ podcast calls out ‘Snow White’ remake for its depiction of dwarves - The Washington Post

After Dinklage's scolding, Disney announced it was "taking a different approach with these seven characters."

