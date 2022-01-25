Notebook: Kansas Mauls Texas Tech

The Rock Chalkboard

'That's a bad boy': Ochai Agbaji's 37-point outburst helps 5th-ranked Kansas survive No. 13 Texas Tech in double-overtime thriller

“When it went to overtime I was like, ‘It’s like the Chiefs game. They won at all costs and we have to do the same thing,'" Agbaji said after the victory.

Notebook: KU's Ochai Agbaji named Big 12 Player of the Week

The Big 12's leading scorer at 21.3 points per game, Agbaji averaged 19.5 points and six rebounds in victories at Oklahoma and Kansas State. He matched what was then a career high with 29 points in the 78-75 win at K-State, including making the go-ahead basket with nine seconds remaining, and scored all 10 of his points in the 67-64 win over OU in the final 5:25.

KU football adds seven transfers, including Topeka's Ky Thomas

Kelly, then an assistant coach at Topeka, noticed the banners of Aqib Talib, Todd Reesing and other Kansas football greats hanging on the concrete. He wanted Thomas, the Trojans' talented running back, to see them, too.

"Man, that could be you up there," Kelly said.

Bits o Chalk

If you were lucky enough to plunk yourself down on a couch somewhere for the two days of the NFL divisional round, you're probably pretty thrilled with your decision. The four games we saw over the weekend delivered just about everything we could have asked for: three upsets, four close games, a dethroning in Nashville, a defensive battle in the snow at Lambeau, a near-comeback for the ages in Tampa from Tom Brady and an all-time classic between the Bills and Chiefs to wrap up things Sunday night.

"I think as I've gotten older, I think the best part is, is football is extremely important in my life, and it means a lot to me, and I care a lot about what we're trying to accomplish as a team and I care a lot about my teammates," Brady said on his "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray. "The biggest difference now that I'm older is I have kids now, too, you know, and I care about them a lot as well. They've been my biggest supporters. My wife is my biggest supporter. It pains her to see me get hit out there. And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.

While LaFleur said after the 13-10 loss Saturday to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional playoff round that "we'd be crazy not to want him back here," it was not clear if he was speaking only for himself or also on behalf of team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and director of football operations Russ Ball.

Eraser Dust

It’s also matter of taste, of course (I’ll rewatch Citizen Kane as readily as I’ll rewatch Charlie’s Angels), and nostalgia never hurts. Do we rewatch films because they’re great? Or do we enjoy them because they hit at just the right point in our lives? In spite of that personal variability, the following films are certainly worth seeing more than once. Or twice. Or...

Before we fully throw 2021 into the “let us never speak of it again” file and slam the drawer shut, why not let’s take a look back at the year in online porn? After all, every year, porn video sharing network Pornhub releases a deep dive into that year’s traffic, providing a look at the world’s secret desires. What this says about us, as people, might be illuminating.

U.S. President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic cursing a Fox News reporter at a White House event on Monday after the journalist shouted a question about the impact of rising inflation on this year's congressional elections.

Given Russia’s penchant for misdirection, it’s unclear how a military incursion would start. And that keeps the Ukrainian troops on edge.

Those changes and others announced by the College Board on Tuesday will take effect at international test sites next year and domestic sites by spring 2024. There are no plans to offer the digital test to students at home. The third major overhaul of the SAT within the past 20 years comes amid mounting challenges, unprecedented in modern times, to the relevance of standardized testing in college admissions.

Gallagher told a fan on Twitter today (January 24) that he’d like to return ‘I Can See A Liar’ – from 2000’s ‘Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants’ – to his live shows.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope reaches its final cosmic destination

Born from the visionary dreams of an ambitious crew of scientists, NASA's $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope blasted off on Dec. 25, ready to gaze deep into the cosmos and capture images of the universe as it was when time began. Cheers echoed across the globe as we witnessed the inauguration of astronomy's next great chapter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study Friday that provided real-world U.S. numbers about the effectiveness of boosters for both the delta and omicron variants of COVID-19.