Kansas Jayhawks Basketball Predictions: Texas Tech Red Raiders

It’s the first repeat opponent of the season for the Kansas Jayhawks, as they look to avenge a 75-67 loss down in Lubbock with a strong performance tonight in Lawrence. It’s the first Big Monday game of the season, and Kansas is trying to maintain their fantastic record in those games. How worried should fans be about the possibility of a Texas Tech sweep?

Take a look at what our staff thinks, and then leave your own prediction in the comments below!

Kyle_Davis21: Bill Self rarely loses to a Big 12 team twice in the regular season. Another stat I heard recently is that Kansas hasn’t lost back-to-back home games since 1989. Despite how baffling it is that this team can go cold offensively for stretches, the Jayhawks find a way to win. I think they have confidence after the comeback win Saturday and will be ready for revenge against Texas Tech. Kansas 71, Texas Tech 66

dnoll5: I’m with Kyle on this one. The game will be close, but KU will find a way to win at Allen Fieldhouse. Part of the key will be if the refs buy into Tech’s standing around and waiting for a player to run into them defense or if they decide that playing that way isn’t really playing defense. Anyway, I look forward to complaining about the absurdity of the charge call in this one. KU 67, Tech 63.

Brendan: I’ll join the fray and agree that I can’t see a second loss to Tech this season, although I think they’re very good. The worry is having a letdown after such an emotionally charged win on Saturday, but I’ll trust the pair of Agbaji and Braun to do enough scoring, plus a hopefully much better effort from McCormack, to get this one done. Kansas 70, Texas Tech 67.

Mike.Plank:

fizzle406:

Andy Mitts: Despite the change in personnel, this game is going to come down to one thing: turnovers. Texas Tech causes a ton on defense but give up a bunch on offense,and Kansas seems to have a problem with getting the ball stolen (due to their preference for playing at a super fast pace). If Kansas can stay disciplined on offense and limit turnovers, then it’s going to be hard for Texas Tech to keep this one close. Add in that David McCormack has been much more dominant in the middle, and I have a weird feeling that Kansas rolls. Kansas 74, Texas Tech 61.