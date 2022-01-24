How to Watch: Texas Tech at Kansas

Kansas returns to the friendly confines of the Old Barn as the Jayhawks take on Texas Tech inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas enters the contest with a ranking of #7 by the AP, while Tech comes in at #13. KenPom has the Jayhawks at #9 and the Raiders at #14.

Kansas leads the all-time series 39-7 over Texas Tech, but the Red Raiders took the most recent matchup approximately two weeks ago in Lubbock by a 75-67 score.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(7) Kansas: 16-2, 5-1 Big 12

(13) Texas Tech: 15-4, 5-2 Big 12

Line: KU -7.5

How to Watch

Monday, Jan 24, 8:00 p.m. CST

Lawrence, KS: Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)

TV: ESPN

- Jon Sciambi (Play-by-Play), Fran Fraschilla (Analyst), Kris Budden (Reporter)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Fun Facts

Kansas is 74-20 all-time on Big Monday, which includes a 44-1 mark at home. Under Bill Self, the Jayhawks are 33-0 at home on Big Monday.

Texas Tech has just one victory inside Allen Fieldhouse, which came back in 2018. The Raiders are just 1-20 in the venue all-time.

Despite Tech’s victory over KU earlier this season, the Jayhawks have still won 22 of the last 25 matchups between these two programs.

The win against K-State on Saturday was KU’s largest halftime deficit overcome in a win in program history.