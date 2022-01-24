Rock Chalk Podcast: A Wild Kansas Jayhawks Basketball Win in Manhattan

What a weekend! Crazy NFL games, one thrilling Kansas comeback and one dominant Kansas win, and I’m here to talk about ALL of it. I started solo to recap the women’s win over Texas Tech, and then Scott Chasen of The Drive on WIBW-TV in Topeka joins the show to talk about the men’s win over Kansas State in Manhattan. Then we did a quick preview of tonight’s game.

Topics Include:

Strong win from the women.

Which players gets the biggest “share” of the men’s win?

Main source of the defensive breakdowns

KU Player Confidence Levels

Keys to beating Texas Tech

