Notebook: Kansas Mauls K-State

The Rock Chalkboard

Ochai The Great: Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji delivers yet another complete performance to lead KU to tough road win | KUsports.com

No longer just a role player or a strong 3-point shooter or a reliable defender, Agbaji has emerged — and continues to excel — as the seventh-ranked Jayhawks’ top offensive option in just about every situation imaginable.

Surging Kansas basketball program eager for a fresh shot at Texas Tech on Monday night | KUsports.com

“We’re looking to bounce back and get a win,” KU junior Christian Braun said following the Jayhawks’ 78-75 win in Manhattan over the weekend. “They’re the only team that’s beat us in the conference so far. They’ve got some guys back so they’ll be a little bit of a different look, with two of their best players coming back.”

7th-ranked Kansas fights for hard-earned, 78-75 win over rival Wildcats in Manhattan | KUsports.com

Manhattan — The 7th-ranked Kansas men’s basketball team bullied Kansas State on the glass, played tough on defense when it counted and got another game-winning play from senior Ochai Agbaji.

KU women return to winning ways with 71-57 home win over Texas Tech | KUsports.com

“This is a really good win for us," coach Brandon Schneider said. "I thought we had a lot of people step up and I was proud of how we closed today."

Notebook: Bill Self honors father in Kansas' 'grind it out' win at K-State | KUsports.com

"We talked about how much this game meant to his dad," junior guard Christian Braun said after the No. 7 Jayhawks won 78-75 at Bramlage Coliseum. "And, you know, we felt like we would be letting him down if we didn't give our best effort. We talked about that when we went back on the court that second half. You know, we had to win for Coach."

Kansas overcomes 17-point deficit, beats K-State on Ochai Agbaji's late basket | KUsports.com

Nijel Pack, who scored a career-high 35 points, tried a 3-pointer that would have tied the score with five seconds remaining. But his miss landed in the arms of Agbaji, who sank two more free throws with 0.6 seconds left.

Eraser Dust

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs prevail against Buffalo Bills, win dramatic AFC divisional-round game in overtime

"When it's grim, be the Grim Reaper and go get it," Reid said he told Mahomes right before the quarterback brought the Chiefs back for a 42-36 overtime win that sends them to next weekend's AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban wants hockey world to 'focus on how we can change' after alleged racial taunt aimed at brother

"I didn't sleep much," he said, referring to Saturday night when he heard the news after the Devils defeated the Carolina Hurricanes, 7-4, in Newark. "Sheer disappointment. It's distasteful. There is no room for it in our game. I'm embarrassed because our game is better than this."

Tom Brady says his thoughts are on Tampa Bay Buccaneers' playoff exit, not own future

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tom Brady said Sunday night that it was too soon for him to think about his future and that his emotions were still tied to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' heart-breaking, last-second playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams that had occurred just minutes earlier.

Bobby Hurley, two Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball players disciplined by Pac-12 for conduct toward officials

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley was fined $20,000 and suspended for Monday's game against Southern California for a confrontation with the officiating crew following a game this weekend against Stanford.

Bits o Chalk

U.S. orders embassy staffers' families to leave Ukraine amid Russian military buildup - CBS News

Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine would severely impact the embassy's ability to provide consular services, including assistance to U.S. citizens in departing Ukraine, a State Department official told reporters on Sunday night. The State Department is urging those who can depart to do so on commercially-available flights.

NATO allies put forces on standby as tensions rise over Ukraine crisis - CNN

"NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to protect and defend all Allies, including by reinforcing the eastern part of the Alliance," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement Monday, welcoming the allies' extra contributions to the military alliance.

Biden Weighs Deploying Thousands of Troops to Eastern Europe and Baltics - The New York Times

The president is also considering deploying warships and aircraft to NATO allies, in what would be a major shift from its restrained stance on Ukraine.

Gunman dead after shooting at University of Heidelberg in Germany - CNN

(CNN)A lone gunman injured several people in a shooting in an auditorium at the University of Heidelberg, in south west Germany on Monday, police said.

Liam Gallagher's son Lennon, 22, makes brooding appearance on the Kenzo runway | Daily Mail Online

The star, 22, who the Oasis rocker shares with ex-wife Patsy Kensit, struck a brooding pose as he dominated the catwalk at the star-studded show.

‘No place to go’: hotel sale displaces at least 100 guests | Daily Inter Lake

The 60-year-old Lauman was disabled by a stroke and a broken back, yet he serves as a caregiver for his 34-year-old son, who lives with a brain injury. The pair is among at least 100 people — according to the hotel’s CEO — scrambling to find housing after the FairBridge sent a note to extended-stay hotel guests informing them they would need to find other accommodations.

Indian fare featured at convenience store | Daily Inter Lake

It’s rare to find Indian cuisine in the Flathead Valley, but authentic dishes are available in an unlikely location: the Conoco gas station at 1090 N Meridian Road in Kalispell. (ed note - this place rules)

Supreme Court to Determine Legality of Creston Water Bottling Plant - Flathead Beacon

Over the past half-decade, the stem-winding legal odyssey has spanned multiple jurisdictions while raising a host of contested issues, including whether or not state agencies improperly issued a wastewater discharge permit as well as a water right permit allowing MAWC to pump up to 710 acre-feet, or 191.6 million gallons of water annually, from an underground aquifer near Egan Slough along the Flathead River. The case currently on appeal before the high court, which a clerk said could take months to decide, focuses on whether or not MAWC’s non-agricultural uses are precluded by the Egan Slough Zoning District, which was first created two decades ago to protect and preserve agricultural land in the area, but was expanded to include the MAWC property in 2018.

State Laws Aim to Regulate ‘Troubled Teen Industry,’ but Loopholes Remain - Flathead Beacon

Five days after Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed a law meant to provide stronger oversight of the more than 100 residential youth treatment programs operating in the state, a 12-year-old boy arrived at one of them, Provo Canyon School. Before long, he was forced into seclusion, denied communication with his family and given antipsychotic medication without parental permission, according to relatives.