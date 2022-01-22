How to Watch: KU at K-State

Kansas heads to its home-away-from-home Allen Fieldhouse West in Manhattan, KS, for a matchup with the purple cats of Kansas State.

Kansas enters the contest with a ranking of #7 by the AP, while K-State comes in unranked. KenPom has the Jayhawks at #7 and the ‘Cats at #55. The preseason conference coaches poll picked KSU to finish 9th in the Big 12 this year.

Kansas leads the all-time series 201-94 over K-State.

Wait.

That can’t be right. I’m told that KSU owns this state. Question mark? That must be a misprint. Let me check again.

:Checks Notes Again:

Hmmm.

Well. Apparently that’s accurate. I’m not sure what to say. Anyway, the most recent meeting was a 59-41 KU win in Manhattan in February of last year.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(7) Kansas: 15-2, 4-1 Big 12

K-State: 10-7, 2-4 Big 12

Line: KU -6.5

How to Watch

Saturday, Jan 22, 3:00 p.m. CST

Manhattan, KS: Allen Fieldhouse West (12,000)

TV: ESPN+

- Ted Emrich (Play-by-Play), Bryndon Manzer (Analyst)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Fun Facts

Kansas is 28-5 all-time inside Allen Fieldhouse West. The Jayhawks won the first 19 games they played in this arena.

KU has won 5-straight against K-State, as well as 13 of the last 14 meetings with K-State.

Perhaps even more impressively, KU has won 62 of the last 68 meetings with K-State.

KU’s 201 wins against K-State is the most all-time victories over a single opponent in NCAA history. The next closest is Oregon State with 191 wins over Oregon.

Allen Fieldhouse West has been re-nicknamed the Octagon of Room this season, with the Wildcats averaging just over 5,654 fans per home game this year, or running about 47% capacity. Needless to say, they are likely to have their biggest crowd of the season today.