The Weekend Mauling: 1.22.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

Bill Self Sr. father of Kansas coach Bill Self, dies at age 82 | KUsports.com

Known throughout his life as a coach and educator who valued hard work and toughness over everything, Self Sr. is perhaps best known by Kansas fans for the mantra that stuck with his son throughout his playing and coaching life.

“Don’t worry about the mules, just load the wagon,” Self Sr., used to say.

Notebook: Norm Roberts previews KU vs. KSU, provides latest on Agbaji and Martin

On Tuesday, Ochai Agbaji banged up his left wrist in the first half. He was able to return following a trip to the locker room and was able to finish the game. Roberts said that Agbaji’s wrist was “sore” but he should be good to go on Saturday. The same goes for Remy Martin, who is managing a bone bruise in his knee. Roberts said that Martin practiced fully on Thursday.

Eraser Dust

First part of $200 million U.S. defence aid arrives in Ukraine | Reuters

The delivery followed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Kyiv this week amid concerns from Kyiv and its Western allies over tens of thousands of Russian troops amassed at the border with Ukraine. Russia denies planning a new military offensive.

For all of Biden's successes or failures, it's really about 'COVID, stupid' : NPR

But it's also important to remember that most Americans likely didn't watch Biden's appearance as a whole. What they got were sound bites in news coverage — and in addition to his comments about Ukraine, a lot of what's been replayed is Biden pointing the finger at Republicans.

'I will bring every single gun loaded,' parent tells Virginia school officials during mask mandate meeting

“All right. No mask mandates,” King told board members after her three-minute comment period ended. “My children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on. That’s not happening, and I will bring every single gun loaded and ready.”

When a board member again cut off King, noting that three minutes is a policy, she said: “I’ll see y’all on Monday.”

Toddler accidentally purchases nearly $2,000 worth of items from Walmart

The Kumar family just moved into their new home. Mother Madhu, who admits to being a frequent shopper, says all her payment information is already loaded onto her phone. She was still in the process of picking and choosing which pieces of furniture she was ultimately going to buy, never intending to keep all the pieces she added to the online shopping cart. But little Ayaansh had other plans that ended up costing the family $1,700, which they caught too late.

‘It was a nightmare’: life in the US before legal abortion | Abortion | The Guardian

I get in the backseat, and we drive out to a farmhouse. There was a couple … they laid me down on a table and gave me a mask. I had no anesthesia. After a while somebody I presumed to be a doctor comes out wearing scrubs, and he performs the abortion. He leaves, and the people who are there give me some pills to dry up my milk, and some maxi pads.

Big Weed is on the brink of scoring big political wins. So where are they? - POLITICO

Part of the reason is opposition from the left. Liberal criminal justice activists have pushed hard to derail the proposal in favor of far more sweeping legislation that would expunge cannabis records and create a grant program to fund businesses run by people who have been impacted by the war on drugs. Maritza Perez of Drug Policy Alliance, which supports legalizing all drugs, says they’ve been far more effective in pushing that message in the Senate than in the House.

Hungry Horse woman sentenced to 10 years for meth trafficking in Flathead County | Local News | missoulian.com

She was also selling heroin around Kalispell, court documents allege. Informants told officers Moskaloff would travel to Portland, Seattle and Spokane to obtain the drugs to bring them back to western Montana.

Bitcoin Price Falls Below $36,000 in Tandem With Stock Selloff - WSJ

The decline marks bitcoin’s lowest dollar value since August 2021, with the digital currency now down 47% from its record in November 2021.

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-vehicle accident - CNN

"He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured," the representative said.

Pregame Pump up Music