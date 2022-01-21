Notebook: Studies Show Winning Road Games is Key to Winning Big 12

The Rock Chalkboard

Early results show winning away from home could play a huge role in Big 12 race | KUsports.com

Most years, protecting one’s home court is a major component of being in the Big 12 men’s basketball title race all the way to the end.

KU basketball player Jalen Wilson granted diversion in DUI case | KUsports.com

Wilson, 21, of Denton, Texas, had been accused of unlawfully operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, which is a misdemeanor, according to a charging document previously provided to the Journal-World.

Bits o Chalk

Russell Westbrook disappointed with benching, remains undeterred about helping Los Angeles Lakers win in long run

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook told ESPN that he was disappointed with his fourth-quarter benching in Wednesday's loss to the Indiana Pacers but that he remains undeterred about how to "figure s--- out and do what's best for our team to win in the long run."

Penny Hardaway takes aim at media, says depleted Memphis Tigers men's basketball team playing hard despite losses

"I think the one thing I can say to this media because this media gets kinda f---ed up sometimes when it comes to me. We don't have our full roster. Y'all know we don't have our full roster. Stop asking me stupid f---ing questions about if I feel like I can do something," Hardaway said in response.

Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr takes blame for loss to ailing Indiana Pacers

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors felt good heading into their Thursday night matchup against the Indiana Pacers. They held a home run derby at Chase Center the day before to boost morale after a tough road trip and were ready to build momentum on their dominant win over the Detroit Pistons from two days earlier.

Eraser Dust

Ukraine tension: Urgent US-Russia talks in Geneva as invasion fears grow - BBC News

The US and Russia "don't expect to resolve our differences here today", he added, but hoped to test whether diplomacy was still a viable option.

Roe v. Wade could be reversed, 49 years later, though Americans views are split : Shots - Health News : NPR

Bush was no moderate on the abortion issue. As president he signed several pieces of anti-abortion legislation, including the first federal ban on a specific abortion procedure, and used his authority to severely limit federally funded research on embryonic stem cells.

Liam Gallagher announces new single 'Everything's Electric'

After teasing some “fucking massive” news on Twitter yesterday (January 19), the former Oasis frontman confirmed today (January 20) that the track will arrive on February 4. It’ll be the first preview of his third solo album ‘C’mon You Know’, which is out on May 22.

Liam Gallagher Insists Oasis 'Ain't Reforming' But Offers A Tiny Glimmer Of Hope Nonetheless

He quickly added to the tweet by answering the Oasis questions while not necessarily closing the door on the idea of a reunion, tweeting, “And just a heads up oasis ain’t reforming not this [week] anyway LG x.”

Tearful Adele postpones entire Las Vegas residency - BBC News

"Half my team have Covid and it's been impossible to finish the show," she said, adding that "delivery delays" had also played havoc with her plans.

She was due to play the first of 24 concerts at the Caesars Palace's Colosseum on Friday.

Ex-Walmart Employee Sends Warning to Shoppers — Best Life

In a viral TikTok, ex-Walmart worker Athenia Camacho exposes how staff at the megaretailer can keep an eye on the self-run counters and spot anyone looking to walk away with items they haven't paid for. "Do not steal from Walmart self-checkouts…you will get caught," she warns.

Back on Main - Flathead Beacon

Managers at the Kalispell location had roughly half the staff they needed to fully operate and were borrowing employees from other locations to keep the doors open. Eventually, they made the decision to temporarily close the Kalispell location during the company’s 40th anniversary year in order to redirect resources to Whitefish and Columbia Falls. (Hot Take - MCT sucks and is overrated)

Meat Loaf, rocker and 'Bat Out of Hell' singer, dies at 74

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side," a post published on the star's official Facebook page early Friday said. The cause of death was unclear.

Netflix Confirms Squid Game Season 2: 'The Squid Game Universe Has Just Begun' - IGN

"I will promise you this, Gi-hun will come back," Hwang said. "He will do something for the world."

Every Marvel movie ranked: From Iron Man to Thor Ragnarok | British GQ

With the recent release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we’ve decided to appraise the newest arrivals to the fold, resulting in a comprehensive ranking of all 32 Marvel Studios releases. Were the Thor movies pre-Ragnarok really so bad? Is Endgame the best Avengers movie? We’ve sorted the Infinity Wars from the Incredible Hulks.