Rock Chalk Podcast: Recapping A Nail-Biter in Norman and Previewing The Sunflower Showdown

It was a nail-biter in Norman, but the Kansas Jayhawks came away with a big victory over the Oklahoma Sooners. I’m joined by Kyle Davis of Rock Chalk Talk to break down what we learned from the game before they look ahead to the first edition of the Sunflower Showdown in 2022.

Topics Include:

A road win is a road win.

The inevitable Remy Martin discussion

How much should we ignore box score analysis of David McCormack?

Another long offensive drought.

Turnovers: bug or feature?

Biggest Kansas State obstacle

Pacing

Examining the matchup on paper

Weekend roundup

Follow Andy on Twitter: @AndyMitts12

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @kyledavis21

We want your input on the podcast. If you have something you would like to talk about on the podcast, or any suggestions for people that we should try to talk to, let us know by emailing us at rockchalkpodcast@gmail.com or on twitter @RockChalkPod.

Get the most comfortable vintage college sports t-shirts, sweaters, hoodies and more at Homefield Apparel! With more than 100 schools available (and new ones added all the time) you are sure to find something that you’ll absolutely love. Promo code “CHALK12” gets you 15% off your first order at https://www.homefieldapparel.com/, and all orders $100 or more get free shipping.

We are part of the Ten12 Podcast Network. Find links to all of our great shows on our Twitter account at @Ten12Network.