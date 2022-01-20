The Rock Chalkboard

It's been a busy first few weeks of the offseason for the Kansas football program. The Jayhawks signed a six-man class on National Signing Day when the Early Signing Period opened on De. 15 and they have also landed five incoming transfers as well. On the other end, several players have entered the transfer portal since the conclusion of the season.

ESPN College GameDay will head to Allen Fieldhouse Jan. 29 when Kansas plays host to Kentucky as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, it was announced Wednesday. The show will air at the venue from 10-11 a.m. CT. The Jayhawks and Wildcats are set to tip at 5 p.m. CT in what is currently slated to be a top-12 matchup. Kansas checked in at No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released Monday, while Kentucky checked in at No. 12.

LOS ANGELES -- Long before Russell Westbrook was benched down the stretch of Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel was given assurances that the organization would support him in taking a hard line while coaching the star, sources told ESPN.

PHILADELPHIA -- Joel Embiid tied his career high with 50 points in just 27 minutes, leading a dominant third quarter that carried the Philadelphia 76ers to a 123-110 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

The NCAA announced a new policy Wednesday in which eligibility requirements for transgender athletes will be determined by each sport's national governing body.

Washington (CNN)When President Joe Biden passingly said in a voting rights speech last week that he had been "arrested" in the context of the civil rights movement -- even suggesting this had happened more than once -- it was a classic Biden false claim: an anecdote about his past for which there is no evidence, prompted by a decision to ad-lib rather than stick to a prepared text, resulting in easily avoidable questions about his honesty.

The dramatic night started with the Senate first voting on whether to end debate on the voting rights legislation, a move that failed to get the 60 votes needed to move the bill forward. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer then brought up a vote on a rules change to move the legislation forward with a one-time exemption, which was fiercely opposed by Republicans and two members of his own party, Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

In a new intelligence assessment, the CIA has ruled out that the mysterious symptoms known as Havana Syndrome are the result of a sustained global campaign by a hostile power aimed at hundreds of U.S. diplomats and spies, six people briefed on the matter told NBC News.

The Jan. 6 Committee will receive White House documents that former President Donald Trump desperately tried to keep out of investigators’ hands after the Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Trump couldn't exert executive privilege over Joe Biden's administration.

The 19-year-old, who has dual British-Belgian nationality, landed at Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport in western Belgium on Thursday, completing an epic 41-country journey spanning over 52,000 kilometers (32,300 miles), and broke two Guinness World Records in the process.

Court records paint a picture of a man in trouble with the feds from 2011. A federal judge sentenced him to four years in prison for robbing a pizza delivery driver in Havre at knifepoint for $20.

"Nobody's impacted like we're seeing right now, so sometimes it's not the hard and fast, black and white what we can do by law, what can we do with regulation. Sometimes it's the influence and the public pressure that we can bring," Johnson said. "I have also had a couple conversations with Sen. Tester's office looking at what are some of the options if anything can come from the federal side of the balance sheet."

Fans and recruits can feel the 'positive energy' surrounding Kansas Jayhawks football under coach David Beaty.