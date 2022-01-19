Notebook: Kansas Mauls Oklahoma

The Rock Chalkboard

Remy Martin returns in KU basketball's win over Oklahoma

Remy Martin made his return to the floor in a Kansas uniform on Tuesday night following a nine-day layoff, which stemmed from a knee injury he suffered in late December. Martin scored two points and played 15 minutes off the bench in his return, helping KU to a 67-64 road win against Oklahoma.

Christian Braun's made 3 pushes KU to win over OU, keeps a 15-year conference streak alive

Down the stretch of KU basketball’s narrow 67-64 win over Oklahoma, KU needed a strong final push to get back into the game. The Jayhawks trailed the Sooners by four points when the two teams left their respective huddles at the under-four media timeout. At the time, KU hadn’t led since the 12:47-mark of the second half when Oklahoma’s Umoja Gibson made a 3 to give the Sooners a 47-46 lead.

Everything Bill Self said after KU basketball's road win over Oklahoma

With the win, KU improved to 14-2, (4-1 Big 12) on the season. As a team, KU shot 47 percent from the field and held Oklahoma to 43 percent shooting from the field. KU out-rebounded Oklahoma 32-31. In terms of individual performers, Jalen Wilson led KU with 16 points and eight rebounds. Agbaji finished with 10 points and Braun finished with 15 points. Remy Martin made his return following a two-game absence.

Kansas basketball outlasts Oklahoma for big road win media reaction

For much of Kansas' game against Oklahoma, Jayhawk co-stars Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun were largely held in check. The two had 10 combined points — all from Braun — through the first 34-plus minutes as Kansas found itself in trouble in Norman. Then both players turned on the gas to get Kansas across the finish line with a 67-64 road victory.

Bits o Chalk

University of Michigan reaches $490 million settlement in Robert Anderson abuse case

The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school, those involved in the agreement said Wednesday.

Sources - San Antonio Spurs' Bryn Forbes traded to Denver Nuggets in 3-team deal

The Nuggets will send Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier to the Celtics, and the Spurs will acquire Boston forward Juancho Hernangomez and Denver's 2028 second-round pick, sources said.

Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott apologizes for comments about fans throwing objects at officials

A postgame question to Prescott on Sunday initially indicated the fans were throwing things at his teammates in anger, which he called, "sad." However, when he was told the objects were directed at the officials, he said, "Credit to them then. Credit to them."

Eraser Dust

N.Y. Attorney General Outlines Pattern of Possible Fraud at Trump Business - The New York Times

The attorney general, Letitia James, released new details of her investigation as she argued for the need to question Donald J. Trump and two of his children under oath.

Biden plans giveaway of 400M masks as Omicron surges - POLITICO

The Biden administration is planning to distribute hundreds of millions of free, high-quality masks through pharmacies and community health centers, a White House official said Wednesday.

Website launches early to order free Covid tests | KATU

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new federal website to request free COVID-19 test kits started taking orders Tuesday, a day ahead of the scheduled launch for the site aimed at getting more tests to Americans.

Ex-Walmart Worker Says Stores Freeze Self-Checkout to Prevent Theft

The TikToker, named Athenia (@atheniamaria), said in a viral video that Walmart employees carry “TC devices” that enable them to see all customers’ purchases at the self-checkout registers. The devices allow employees to see individual items and how much they each cost, as well as customers’ total charges.

Hokkaido Ramen House’s Spicy Ramen - Flathead Beacon

Ramen is a Japanese specialty. The dish is a Japanese cultural icon and it even has its own emoji. And now it’s being served in the Flathead.

Bitcoin Sags in 2022 Under Weight of Stock Selloff and Fed Policy - WSJ

The crypto market fell alongside U.S. equities for the first two weeks of the year, with both markets struggling under the same dynamic.

When We Were Young festival: Avril Lavigne, MCR, more set for lineup

Other musical acts on the list include Dance Gavin Dance, Jimmy Eat World, 3OH!3, We The Kings, Manchester Orchestra, A Day to Remember, Palaye Royale, The Used, Senses Fail, Bright Eyes, PVRIS, Knocked Loose, The Wonder Years, Mayday Parade Pierce the Veil, Bring Me the Horizon, Boys Like Girls and Wolf Alice, as well as TikTok stars Lil Huddy and Jxdn.

Machine Gun Kelly Says Megan Fox's Engagement Ring Is Designed to Hurt if She Takes it Off | Entertainment Tonight

"The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart," Kelly explained. "And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…"