Kansas Jayhawks Basketball Predictions: Oklahoma Sooners

The last time the Kansas Jayhawks went on the road after a dominant second half, it didn't end well. Tonight, coming off a huge performance from multiple players against West Virginia, Kansas is going to Norman, OK to try to get another road win against yet another top-35 defense. Will a potential return by Remy Martin fuel this team to an easy victory, or will we have to sweat out another close game?

Take a look at what our staff thinks, and then leave your own prediction in the comments below!

Kyle_Davis21: Oklahoma is interesting because the Sooners are incredibly efficient on offense, especially from 2-point range (lots of cutting to the basket), but don’t get as many opportunities as they should because they turn it over 21% of the time. The 3.5-point spread feels about right and I’ll take KU to narrowly cover on the road. Kansas 72, Oklahoma 68

dnoll5: Ok, I’m rolling off the big second half in the WVU game, and predicting Kansas to get it done easily tonight. Jalen Wilson might’ve turned a corner and that will be big for KU while Big Dave hopefully is pulling his annual “getting good at the right time” routine. These two games on the road will go a long way in determining how KU does in the final conference standings. They’ll get the first of two tonight. Kansas 80, Oklahoma 67.

Brendan: Obviously this is the Groves Bros. PTSD game, but I’m going to be optimistic that Tanner’s bad stretch continues tonight. Maybe those are famous last words. Sounds like Remy is going to try to play, so I like a resurgence in KU’s transition play to propel the Jayhawks to a win. Kansas 75, Oklahoma 69

Andy Mitts: This is the perfect game for McCormack to follow up a season-best performance with the intention of continuing to roll. Oklahoma does not play well at the rim, especially on the offensive end, so We should see a lot of rebound opportunities for the big guys. Add in a surging Jalen Wilson and a Christian Braun who is a terror on defense, and Kansas SHOULD win this one quite comfortably, even with Jacob Groves inevitably going 5-7 from 3. Kansas 81, Oklahoma 68.