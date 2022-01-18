How to Watch: Kansas at Oklahoma

Kansas hits the road and finds themselves in Norman, OK, where they will take on the pesky Sooners of Oklahoma.

Kansas enters the contest with a ranking of #7 by the AP, while Oklahoma comes in unranked but receiving votes. KenPom has the Jayhawks at #8 and the Wagons at #34. The preseason conference coaches poll picked OU to finish 7th in the Big 12 this year.

Kansas leads the all-time series 152-69 over Oklahoma. The most recent meeting was a 69-62 KU win in Kansas City in March of last year.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(7) Kansas: 14-2, 3-1 Big 12

(RV) Oklahoma: 12-5, 2-3 Big 12

Line: KU -3.5

How to Watch

Tuesday, Jan 18, 6:00 p.m. CST

Norman, OK: Lloyd Noble Center (11,562)

TV: ESPN

- Jon Sciambi (Play-by-Play), Fran Fraschilla (Analyst), Kris Budden (Reporter)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Fun Facts

KU has won 10 of the last 13 meetings with Oklahoma.

KU’s record in Norman is “just” 53-45, which includes a 20-20 mark inside the Lloyd Noble Center. OU has won 3 of its last 4 home games against KU.

Kansas has shot over 50% from the floor in 9 of its 16 contests this year.