Notebook: Kansas Set for OU

Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji named Big 12 Player of the Week | KUsports.com

It marks the second time Agbaji has won the award this season and the third time in his career that he has received a weekly honor from the Big 12.

Bits o Chalk

Los Angeles Rams blow out Arizona Cardinals, giving QB Matthew Stafford first playoff win

"I'm just excited for our team to get the win," Stafford said. "What a team effort. Our defense played outstanding tonight, special teams basically set up a score with [punter] Johnny [Hekker] pinning them down there, did a great job on field goals. And we were good enough on offense to score some points and come away with the win. Just happy to be moving on."

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving won't reconsider COVID-19 vaccine stance in wake of Kevin Durant injury - 'I stay rooted in my decision'

"That's what I think comes into a lot of this culture and basketball and sport and entertainment,'' Irving said following Brooklyn's 114-107 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. "You bring in teams and you bring in situations. Kev's going to heal, Kev's going to be OK, and we're going to have to deal with that as his teammates. But in terms of where I am with my life outside of this, I stay rooted in my decision. And that's just what it is.

GM Mike Mayock fired by Las Vegas Raiders after three seasons

"We have relieved Mike Mayock of his duties as General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders," the team said in a statement Monday. "We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years in helping to form the foundation for the franchise to build upon in its future."

Five-year bans for anti-gay chants in Mexico

The FMF has struggled to curtail an anti-gay chant that is often shouted by Mexico supporters when an opposing goalkeeper takes a goal kick. FIFA has, in recent years, handed the FMF fines and stadium bans that have forced matches behind closed doors due to the fan behavior.

Eraser Dust

First images of Tonga volcanic eruption damage show communities covered in thick ash - CNN

(CNN)A thick layer of ash covering entire island communities can be seen in the first images of disaster-hit Tonga to emerge following what experts believe to be the world's biggest volcanic eruption in more than 30 years.

Rabbi threw chair at gunman before he and other hostages escaped Texas synagogue: "It was terrifying" - CBS News

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker said he and the two other remaining hostages were "terrified," especially during the last hour of the standoff Saturday night because the suspect "wasn't getting what he wanted." It was at that point that Cytron-Walker saw an opportunity to act.

Evicted Kalispell residents continue to search for housing | KECI

"We can't even afford to get out of here. The only thing we can afford is to live out on the street, every single one of us here," said David Weber, a current resident.

On with the show — FVCC taps Seattle pro for the new College Center’s director | Daily Inter Lake

After a distinguished career working at Seattle’s Benaroya Hall, one of the premier concert and special event venues in the United States, Matt Laughlin is returning to his home state to take the reins as the director of Flathead Valley Community College’s new Paul D. Wachholz College Center.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says stakeholder capitalism is not ‘woke’

“Stakeholder capitalism is not about politics. It is not a social or ideological agenda. It is not ‘woke,’” Fink said.

Piers Morgan and Liam Gallagher lead stars cheering on Emma Raducanu | Metro News

Liam added: ‘Well played Emma Raducanu c’mon LG’.

Noel Gallagher shows George Martin how to play 'Wonderwall'

In the footage below, Noel Gallagher picks up a guitar and begins strumming basic major chords, with a capo latched on the second fret. Em to G, to D, to A, and back again: these cyclical opening chords are simple enough, but, when played this way, aren’t particularly exciting either. “I had these chords for a long long time, and they’re just major chords – which to me wasn’t saying anything really. They’re just chords I’d use all the time and they didn’t really set a mood,” Gallager begins.