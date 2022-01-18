Rock Chalk Podcast: Recapping West Virginia, Kansas Jayhawks Women’s Basketball and Previewing Oklahoma

It’s another packed show, as we have a TON to discuss. First, Derek Noll returns to the podcast to help me recap the fantastic win for the Kansas Jayhawks over West Virginia, especially that second half. Then Jill Dorsey-Hall returns to the podcast to talk about the great start to the season for women’s basketball team. Finally, Christine Butterfield of the Midwest Madness podcast comes back on the show to help preview Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma.

Topics Include:

That second half

Huge performances from Wilson and McCormack

Big 12 defenses

Bench player development

Road wins in the conference

Focus for Kansas moving forward

Uniform thoughts

The difference this year for KU Women’s Basketball

The strength of this conference

Keys to Kansas State on Wednesday

Outlook for the rest of the season

Players to watch

Kansas Volleyball wrapup

Oklahoma players to watch

How will OU try to attack the Kansas defense?

Kansas players that will be difficult for Oklahoma to handle.

What does Oklahoma HAVE to stop?

Big 12 conference in the NCAA tournament

Follow Andy on Twitter: @AndyMitts12

Follow Derek on Twitter: @dnoll5

Follow Jill on Twitter: @JillDorseyHall

Follow Christine on Twitter: @CBonsports

Follow Midwest Madness on Twitter: @MW_MadnessBig12

We want your input on the podcast. If you have something you would like to talk about on the podcast, or any suggestions for people that we should try to talk to, let us know by emailing us at rockchalkpodcast@gmail.com or on twitter @RockChalkPod.

