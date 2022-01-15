Kansas Jayhawks Basketball Predictions: West Virginia

The Kansas Jayhawks host the West Virginia Mountaineers in snowy Lawrence, KS, hoping to prevent another team from icing out their offense. KU needs this win to keep pace with the top of the conference, and the matchup appears to be somewhat favorable. Will the potential lack of Remy Martin slow them down enough to give West Virginia a chance, or do the Jayhawks have enough firepower without him to coast to victory?

Take a look at what our staff thinks, and then leave your own prediction in the comments below!

Kyle_Davis21: Kansas gets a bit of a break in that West Virginia is just the 20th best defense in the country, compared to the two top-five defenses the Jayhawks just faced. How much Kansas can take advantage is based on the health of Remy Martin. KU never seems to do well on early CBS games but I’ll say Kansas wins a little more comfortably than on Tuesday. Kansas 72, West Virginia 65

Brendan: I am going to be a naïve idiot this week (please withhold your commentary) and assume that McCormack’s reported great practice the other turns into something valuable today and he’s not awful. Hawks win again. Kansas 77, West Virginia 67

Andy Mitts: I’m going to treat the reports of a much-improved Dave as I did the idea of the the Jayhawks NOT being the best team in the Big 12, the Royals being a good team, and Texas being “back”. I’ll believe it when I see it. I definitely think that this is a game that he has a chance to get back on track, both offensively with a guy in Gabe Osabuohien who will challenge him (which usually brings out the best in him) and defensively with a team that doesn’t have a strong inside scoring threat. But regardless, as I don’t think we’ll see Remy today, I think this ends up as a close one that Kansas pulls out in the end. Kansas 71, West Virginia 68