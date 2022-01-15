How to Watch: Kansas vs West Virginia

It’s cold (and snowy) outside but it will be hot inside Allen Fieldhouse this afternoon when the Kansas Jayhawks take on the Mountaineers of Western Virginia.

Kansas enters the contest with a ranking of #9 by the AP, while West Virginia comes in unranked but receiving votes. KenPom has the Jayhawks at #10 and the ‘Eers at #39. The preseason conference coaches poll picked WVU to finish 5th in the Big 12 this year.

Kansas leads the all-time series 15-6 over West Virginia. The most recent meeting was a 91-79 WVU win in Morgantown in February of last year.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(10) Kansas: 13-2, 2-1 Big 12

(RV) West Virginia: 13-2, 2-1 Big 12

Line: KU -11.5

How to Watch

Saturday, Jan 15, 1:00 p.m. CST

Lawrence, KS: Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)

TV: CBS

- Spero Dedes (Play-by-Play), Bill Raftery (Analyst)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Fun Facts

KU’s 15-6 overall mark against West Virginia includes a 9-0 mark in Allen Fieldhouse. Two of those games in Allen Fieldhouse have gone to overtime.

While West Virginia took the most recent matchup, KU has won 4 of the last 5 as well as 9 of the last 11 meetings.

These two programs had never met before West Virginia joined the Big 12 in 2012.

Kansas still leads the Big 12 in scoring offense at 81.7 ppg. However, that is slipping as KU has averaged just 69.8 ppg over its last four contests, which happens to coincide with the knee injury to Remy Martin. Martin is expected to miss today’s contest as well.