Notebook: Kansas Mauls Rescheduling TCU Game

The Rock Chalkboard

Two Big 12 road wins in one week a significant step for new-look Kansas women’s basketball program | KUsports.com

Kansas, which is now 11-2 overall — with its only losses coming to now-No. 5 Tennessee and No. 23 Oklahoma — can match its six-season total of conference road wins when it heads back into enemy territory next Wednesday to take on Kansas State in Manhattan.

Big 12 announces make-up date for KU-TCU, setting up back-to-back games between Jayhawks and Horned Frogs | KUsports.com

Originally scheduled for Jan. 1 at Allen Fieldhouse as the Big 12 opener for both programs, the game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the TCU program.

KU freshman KJ Adams impresses in first start for the Jayhawks | KUsports.com

He played just 10 minutes total — doubling his season average through the first 14 games — but did enough in the limited time he was out there to make using him in that role again a viable option for the Jayhawks moving forward.

Bits o Chalk

Novak Djokovic has visa revoked a second time in Australia, expected to appeal

Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the No. 1-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19.

Milwaukee Bucks stomp Golden State Warriors, keep 'building good habits' vs. elite teams

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks delivered another statement win Thursday night with a 118-99 thumping of the Golden State Warriors, continuing their trend of being at their best this season when matched up against other likely title contenders.

Oregon Ducks' overtime upset of No. 3 UCLA Bruins gives Dana Altman 700th career win

"We haven't fought adversity well throughout the year, but we sure showed a little growth tonight," said Altman, who is 700-359 in his 33rd season as a Division I coach. "Really proud of the way they fought back."

J.J. Watt returns to practice; status uncertain for Arizona Cardinals' wild-card game Monday

He was "very limited," coach Kliff Kingsbury said, but was able to take part in some drills. Watt was on the field for the open portion of practice and went through drills punching a sled and facing a defensive lineman acting as an offensive lineman.

Eraser Dust

Cabins and Clydesdales - Flathead Beacon

A new guest ranch, Clydesdale Outpost, located eight miles northwest of Whitefish, is home to a herd of the iconic large draft horses that can be spotted frolicking majestically in the snow outside their newly constructed barn. One of the mares, Rain, has a direct connection to the famous Anheuser-Busch horses, having been bred at Warm Springs Ranch, the home of the Budweiser Clydesdales.

Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses | AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has stopped a major push by the Biden administration to boost the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination rate, a requirement that employees at large businesses get a vaccine or test regularly and wear a mask on the job.

Voting rights: Biden's push stalls amid a fractured Democratic Party

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden started the new year with a feistier, more combative tone toward Republicans, only to be reminded almost immediately that he is still battling with members of his own party.

White House announces program to repair and replace bridges - CNNPolitics

There are more than 43,000 bridges in poor condition across the country, according to 2021 data from the National Bridge Inventory.

Walmart hit with proposed class action over female drivers' uniforms

Walmart’s (WMT) female truck drivers must either go to work wearing company-provided men’s pants, or pay to buy and launder their own uniform-compliant garments, according to a new lawsuit filed in federal court in Alabama.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission gave Alabama driver Diana Webb approval to file the proposed class action claiming sex discrimination against similarly situated female Walmart drivers, after the agency said it would not proceed further with its investigation.

Kalispell hotel owner sends eviction notice to residents | KECI

"The consequences on our entire community will be overwhelming! This is not a small deal! We are currently able to help many individuals and families in the Flathead and we are doing so in an amazing collaborative effort between all homeless service providers," said Tonya Horn Director of Flathead Warming Center. "We need our community to understand that our resources can not address such a blow, especially in the dead of winter!"

Kila cancels in-person classes due to Covid | Daily Inter Lake

Liz English, principal of the K-8 school west of Kalispell, said a “solid rise in positive cases” among both staff and students prompted the decision to transition to a distance learning environment for the next two days. Kindergarten and first grade classes moved to remote status beginning Tuesday, Jan. 11.