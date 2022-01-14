Rock Chalk Podcast: Recapping Iowa State and Previewing West Virginia

It was a controversial win for the Kansas Jayhawks over Iowa State, and Andy is joined by Steve to break it all down. Then, Brandon Phoenix of the Raspy Voice Kids podcast jumps on to preview the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Topics Include:

Ref Talk

The effect of no Remy Martin

Defensive performance

Dajuan Harris and Bobby Pettiford

Post play

#WordleMinute

What are West Virginia fans expecting?

Digging through the Mountaineer roster.

Defensive rebounding

Opponent shot distribution

Offensive philosophy

Game predictions

