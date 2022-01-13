Notebook: Kansas Mauls Texas, Again

Biden to announce new federal medical team deployments to help hard-hit hospitals - CNNPolitics

Washington (CNN)President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on Thursday announcing a new wave of federally deployed medical teams to six states to help hospitals combat Covid-19, a White House official told CNN.

Germany's Syria torture trial results in a guilty verdict : NPR

KOBLENZ, Germany — The world's first criminal trial over torture in Syria's prisons ended Thursday with a guilty verdict and life sentence for a former Syrian intelligence officer.

Americans choose jobs over college : NPR

More than 1 million fewer students are enrolled in college now than before the pandemic began. According to new data released Thursday, U.S. colleges and universities saw a drop of nearly 500,000 undergraduate students in the fall of 2021, continuing a historic decline that began the previous fall.

NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus | Reuters

Jan 12 (Reuters) - NASA on Wednesday embarked on a months-long, painstaking process of bringing its newly launched James Webb Space Telescope into focus, a task due for completion in time for the revolutionary eye in the sky to begin peering into the cosmos by early summer.

Dawn of Humanity Pushed Back 30,000 Years

The age of the oldest fossils in eastern Africa widely recognized as representing our species, Homo sapiens, has long been uncertain. Now, dating of a massive volcanic eruption in Ethiopia reveals they are much older than previously thought.

Cancer death rates fall 32 percent since 1991 peak | TheHill

The “Cancer statistics, 2022” report published Wednesday documents a 32 percent decrease in cancer deaths from about 215 deaths per 100,000 people in 1991 to 146 fatalities per 100,000 in 2019 — the most recent year for data.

Brooklyn Nets confident after blowout of East-leading Chicago Bulls - 'We're that good'

"We're that good," Harden said, when asked whether he was surprised at how quickly the trio's chemistry has come together. "We got a chance to be that good. We just haven't had enough of it. I think last year we probably had 15 games maybe together, a little more, a little less. And this year only two. We haven't had a real bulk of a season -- y'all can consistently see how great we can be. And we're working on that. We need to get to that point."

Russell Westbrook 2-for-14 as Los Angeles Lakers lose to Sacramento Kings again - 'Can't make a shot'

Westbrook offered a harsher personal assessment.

"I can't make a f---ing shot," he said.

Las Vegas Raiders' Darren Waller says battle for sobriety made being out of lineup harder

"Because of my disease of addiction, that can have me thinking all kinds of crazy things," Waller said Wednesday. "So, I've got to make sure that I'm talking about those things when I have all that idle time. I've got my therapist. Stay going to [A.A.] meetings. Stayed in the playbook. Working on music. Just staying solid, keeping my head out of that idle time and just into things that I enjoy. And stay into the game of football as much as I can."

Sources -- Ben Simmons' agent meets with Philadelphia 76ers, but sides no closer to resolution

The meeting at a downtown Philadelphia restaurant was described as amicable and professional, but Morey reiterated the franchise's stance that it won't make a Simmons trade unless it believes the return gives it a chance to compete for a championship, sources said.

Kansas women's basketball knocks off No. 13 Texas in Austin | KUsports.com

“I’m just really happy for our players," KU coach Brandon Schneider said after the win. "They worked really hard. Their focus over the past few days has the best I have ever seen. It just says a lot about the growth of our team and the leadership of our team.”

Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji now comfortable with the ball in his hands and the game on the line | KUsports.com

College basketball All-Americans and national champions are not made on a single night in early January, but there was Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji on Tuesday night with an opportunity to show the world that he’s capable of being either.