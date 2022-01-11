Kansas Jayhawks Basketball Predictions: Iowa State

The Kansas Jayhawks went 1-1 on the road in the last week, but they come home for the first time in conference play to a Top 15 matchup in the Iowa State Cyclones Hawkeyes. With Roy Williams back in the house for the first time since 2014. Will Kansas be able to get back on track in front of the former KU coach?

Take a look at what our staff thinks, and then leave your own prediction in the comments below!

Kyle_Davis21: Just as the Dayton game was a wake-up call for the Jayhawks’ defense overall, the Texas Tech loss was a wake-up call for one of Bill Self’s favorite words: toughness. And while Tech’s offense is efficient from the paint, Iowa State is less so (113th in 2-point efficiency). It’s hard to see KU come out flat after what happened Saturday, especially at home, so I like the Jayhawks in a bounce-back win. Kansas 79, Iowa State 69

Andy Mitts: Texas Tech had a sneaky decent offense, but Iowa State is … not. They shoot decently overall, but that is driven by very streaky shooting (both good and bad). While there is definitely a chance that this is the game where they stay hot the ENTIRE game, I wouldn’t count on it, especially after Kansas got chewed out this weekend for the soft defense in the paint. Regardless of how good the defenses in the conference are, the Jayhawks have to get hot at some point, and this feels like the right spot for it, with Roy Williams in the house. Kansas 86, Iowa State 74